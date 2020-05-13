EcoDataCenter To Deploy World’s First Chassis-Level Immersion Liquid Cooling Solution from Iceotope, Schneider Electric and Avnet

The plant in Falun is entirely powered by renewable energy sources and thanks to the integration with Falu Energi & Vatten all waste heat is led back to the heating plant. To further reduce energy consumption, a completely new, chassis-based liquid cooling method is now being installed. The method has been developed in a collaboration between the energy specialist Schneider Electric, the cooling technology company Iceotope and the consulting company Avnet, which works with technical integration. Implementation is estimated to reduce energy consumption for rack cooling by up to 90 percent and for the entire data center by about 14 percent.

Developed by Iceotope, the chassis-level immersion cooling solution will enable 46kW per rack, with the core technology capable of scaling to future-proof power densities of over 100kW. Liquid cooling can improve chip and hard drive reliability by providing a lower stable operating temperature, as well as increasing the available white space by eliminating the requirement for hot aisle/cold aisle layouts. Importantly, the cooling arrangement enables high-grade heat to be captured for reuse in a local renewable energy scheme.

“We have embraced this innovative new technology as an early-adopter, knowing that companies in the market will soon see the operational and environmental benefits, and follow our lead,” says Lars Schedin, CEO of EcoDataCenter. “The integration of Iceotope, Schneider Electric and Avnet liquid cooling enables us to set ground-breaking, new industry standards for energy efficient, high-availability data centers. Together we are empowering customers to take action for a more sustainable future.”

Liquid cooling offers a lower TCO

With an operating PUE of 1.03, analysis of chassis-level immersive cooling shows significant CapEx savings of 14 percent and at least 10 percent energy savings, when compared with traditional air-cooled approaches for a 2MW facility. Over a 20-year period, this provides a reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of 11 percent.

David Craig, CEO of Iceotope says, “Chassis-level immersion cooling offers colocation, hyperscale and edge computing environments a practical and industry-leading solution for cooling high-density, critical IT loads. We are delighted to be working alongside EcoDataCenter where our liquid cooling technology is helping to deliver reliable IT services with little or no impact on the environment, whilst helping to reduce costs associated with energy usage even further.”

Additional benefits of liquid cooling

Announced earlier this year as the industry’s first commercially available integrated rack with chassis-level immersive cooling, the collaborative solution from Iceotope, Schneider Electric and Avnet combines a high-powered GPU server with Iceotope’s liquid cooling technology to increase energy and cooling efficiency. Avnet’s expertise in integration is key, allowing EcoDataCenter, and other customers from the cloud to the edge, to utilize liquid-cooled servers inside Schneider Electric’s NetShelter™ liquid-cooled integrated rack enclosures.

Liquid cooling also offers a number of other benefits to customers, including greater efficiency; lower operating costs, a smaller carbon footprint, increased reliability, and nearly silent operation despite the high-power densities of evolving GPU technologies.

“Schneider Electric is committed to reducing the energy consumption and environmental impact of today’s data centers,” said Rob Bunger, Liquid Cooling Program Director, CTO Office, Schneider Electric. “The deployment at EcoDataCenter presents a significant milestone for our industry and demonstrates a clear business case for greater innovation and sustainability in IT deployments.”

