InCoax receives first US order from expansive fiber operator for lab trial on MoCA Access 2.5 platform

An expansive US fiber operator present in 10+ US metropolitan areas nationwide, places a lab trial order for evaluating InCoax’s MoCA Access 2.5 platform. The purpose is to evaluate the technical fit into their fiber network architecture. The order is worth SEK 23 000 and will be delivered in April and the lab trial will commence immediately.
The goal for this lab trial is to test Gigabit symmetrical services with InCoax’s In:xtnd solution. Given successful lab evaluation, they will then enter into field trials followed by deployment in MDU buildings. The operator sees this opportunity as a more cost efficient and faster way to deploy their fiber strategy all the way to the subscriber home/office. Their aim is to reach MDU buildings which they can’t deploy with their current Fiber to LAN (data cable installation) deployment model for Gigabit services. Utilizing the InCoax solution will also speed up the deployment to subscribers which is important in times when more bandwidth is required, such as working from home.
"This first US order from an expansive fiber operator for lab trial purposes is very encouraging, and may prove to be an important step for us to get a strong foothold on the US market. Their nationwide presence in major metropolitan areas, that have millions of residents in need of Gigabit internet services, looks very promising. We share their passion for problem-solving and commitment, so I have great hopes that this is a starting point for a long-term co-operation", said Helge Tiainen, Head of Product Management, Marketing & Sales, InCoax.
About In:xtnd
In:xtnd is EASY to install as it uses the existing coax cable infrastructure for fiber access extension. Its plug-in Access modems allows for tenant’s self-installment. It may be rolled out in stages and ensures minimal operational disturbances. In:xtnd is FAST, allowing 2.5 Gbps data traffic on each channel, almost as fast upstream as downstream (symmetrical). Using existing cable infrastructure makes in:xtnd the SMART and environmentally friendly choice. Fast and easy deployment allows for higher subscriber uptake with short time to revenue. For more information about our products, visit inxtnd.com.
About InCoax Networks AB
InCoax Networks AB (publ) is innovating the future of broadband access. In:xtnd™ provides the next-generation smart and sustainable networking solutions to the world’s leading telecom and broadband service providers. To keep updated on corporate information, visit incoax.com. Augment Partners AB, tel. +46 8-505 651 72 info@augment.se, is acting as the company’s Certified Adviser.
