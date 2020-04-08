Nederman Holding AB enables advance voting at the Annual General Meeting on 27 April 2020

The Board of Directors of Nederman Holding AB has resolved that shareholders in Nederman shall be able to exercise its voting rights at the Annual General Meeting 2020 (the “AGM”) by advance voting. The intention is to minimize the number of people gathered at the location of the AGM, as a part of the effort to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus COVID-19. Nederman encourages all shareholders to, in the manner stated below, exercise the possibility to advance voting.

Shareholders who wish to exercise the possibility to advance voting shall, in addition to being included in the shareholder’s register, use a form for registration of participation and advance voting, which is available on Nederman’s website, https://www.nedermangroup.com/en/investors/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting.

The advance voting form shall be sent to Nederman by e-mail to stamma@nedermangroup.com or by post to Nederman Holding AB (publ), Att. Carita Lundquist, ”Årsstämma”, Box 602, 251 06 Helsingborg.

The advance voting form must be Nederman at hand no later than on Tuesday, 21 April 2020.

If the shareholder is a legal entity, a copy of the registration certificate or a similar document of authorization is to be attached. The shareholder may not provide the postal vote with specific instructions or conditions. If so, the vote is invalid.