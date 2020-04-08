Nederman Holding AB enables advance voting at the Annual General Meeting on 27 April 2020

Nederman Publicerad:
The Board of Directors of Nederman Holding AB has resolved that shareholders in Nederman shall be able to exercise its voting rights at the Annual General Meeting 2020 (the “AGM”) by advance voting. The intention is to minimize the number of people gathered at the location of the AGM, as a part of the effort to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus COVID-19. Nederman encourages all shareholders to, in the manner stated below, exercise the possibility to advance voting.
Shareholders who wish to exercise the possibility to advance voting shall, in addition to being included in the shareholder’s register, use a form for registration of participation and advance voting, which is available on Nederman’s website, https://www.nedermangroup.com/en/investors/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting.
- The advance voting form shall be sent to Nederman by e-mail to stamma@nedermangroup.com or by post to Nederman Holding AB (publ), Att. Carita Lundquist, ”Årsstämma”, Box 602, 251 06 Helsingborg.
- The advance voting form must be Nederman at hand no later than on Tuesday, 21 April 2020.
If the shareholder is a legal entity, a copy of the registration certificate or a similar document of authorization is to be attached. The shareholder may not provide the postal vote with specific instructions or conditions. If so, the vote is invalid.
As previously stated in the notice of the AGM, Nederman will also take additional measures at the AGM in order to limit the spread of the virus. This will entail, among other things, that registration to the AGM will not open before 16.45 and that there will not be served any food and drink in connection with the AGM.
Considering the risk of infection, the company advice against physically attending the AGM, and recommends the shareholders to participate by advance voting as stated above. Nederman is monitoring the continued development and will if necessary update its website, www.nedermangroup.com, with information on any additional measures that are being taken in connection with the AGM.
|For further information, please contact:
|Sven Kristensson, CEO
|Matthew Cusick, CFO
|Telephone: +46 42 18 87 00
|e-mail: sven.kristensson@nederman.com
|e-mail: matthew.cusick@nederman.com
About Nederman
The Nederman Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The Group has approximately 2300 employees and presence in more than 50 countries. Learn more at nedermangroup.com
Nederman Holding AB (publ), P.O. Box 602, SE-251 06 Helsingborg, Sweden.
Corporate registration number: 556576-4205
