SynAct Pharma applies for patent for AP1189 within COVID-19

On March 31, 2020, SynAct announced that the company intends to investigate the possibility of applying AP1189 to clinics through potential funding from government institutions and commercial partners operating in the COVID-19 area. In light of the acute crisis that the pandemic is causing to patients and society, combined with the company’s knowledge of the mechanisms of action of AP1189, it is important to investigate whether the compound could contribute positively to the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

The company today announces that the patent application has been submitted to the European Patent Office, which covers the use of AP1189 for the treatment of COVID-19 infection, including ARDS and SIRS.

