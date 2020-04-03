ANNONS:
      SynAct Pharma applies for patent for AP1189 within COVID-19

      SynAct Pharma AB ("SynAct") hereby announces that the company has filed a patent application to the European Patent Office (EPO) covering the use of AP1189 for the treatment of COVID-19 infection, including Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (SIRS). The filing of the application was made in parallel with the press release on March 31, 2020, stating that SynAct intends to investigate its clinical anti-inflammatory drug candidate AP1189 as adjunctive therapy in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 infection to prevent ARDS. The application to the EPO will be followed by an international PCT application (Patent Cooperation Treaty).

      Publicerad:

      On March 31, 2020, SynAct announced that the company intends to investigate the possibility of applying AP1189 to clinics through potential funding from government institutions and commercial partners operating in the COVID-19 area. In light of the acute crisis that the pandemic is causing to patients and society, combined with the company’s knowledge of the mechanisms of action of AP1189, it is important to investigate whether the compound could contribute positively to the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

      The company today announces that the patent application has been submitted to the European Patent Office, which covers the use of AP1189 for the treatment of COVID-19 infection, including ARDS and SIRS.

      For further information about SynAct Pharma AB, please contact:

      Jeppe Øvlesen                                                                                Thomas Jonassen

      CEO, SynAct Pharma AB                                                                CSO, SynAct Pharma AB

      Phone: +45 28 44 75 67                                                                  Phone: +45 40 15 66 69
      Mail: joo@synactpharma.com                                                         Mail: tj@synactpharma.com

      About SynAct Pharma AB

      SynAct Pharma AB conducts research and development in inflammatory diseases. The company has a platform technology based on a new class of drug candidates aimed at acute deterioration in chronic inflammatory diseases with the primary purpose of stimulating natural healing mechanisms.

      About AP1189

      SynAct Pharma's drug candidate AP1189 is a melanocortin receptor agonist on MC1 and MC3 receptors and is in clinical phase II development for the treatment of active Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA):

      https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04004429?term=AP1189&draw=2&rank=1).

