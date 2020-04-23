ANNONS:
Till Di.se
TORSDAG 23 APR Sveriges bästa finanssajt 2019
MENY
Filter
    Inom 6 månader
    Bolag
    Skribent
    Personer och ämnen
    Endast artiklar
    Rensa filter
    START BÖRS MARKNADSNYTT BEVAKNINGAR
    ANNONS
    Filter
      Inom 6 månader
      Bolag
      Skribent
      Personer och ämnen
      Endast artiklar
      Rensa filter

      Correction Annual report for year 2019

      Publicerad:

      In the press release of the Annual Report for the 2019 financial year, which was published on April 23, 08.30, Speqta has incorrectly stated that publication was in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The publication is to be regarded as regulatory information but not information that the company is obliged to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

      Below is the full press release.

      Speqta AB’s annual report for 2019 is now published and available on https://speqta.com/en/investors/financial-reports

      Contact
      Fredrik Lindros
      CEO Speqta AB (plc)
      fredrik.lindros@speqta.com
      +46 723 10 66 66

      About Speqta
      Speqta offers the best performance-based lead generating platforms using data and AI and to grow organically as well as through acquisitions in new and existing markets.  Speqta has two business areas Speqta AdTech and Speqta Content & Comparison. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker “speqt”. The company’s Certified adviser is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB, telephone number: +46 40 20 02 50, e-mail: ca@vhcorp.sewww.speqta.com

      www.speqta.com

      This information is such information that Speqta AB (plc) is obliged to publish. The information was submitted for publication on April 23 2020 at 13:00 CET.

      Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
      Release

      Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
      Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
      Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

      Vi använder cookies för att förbättra funktionaliteten på våra sajter, för att kunna rikta relevant innehåll och annonser till dig och för att vi ska kunna säkerställa att tjänsterna fungerar som de ska. Läs mer i vår cookiepolicy.
      Läs mer