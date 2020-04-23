Correction Annual report for year 2019

In the press release of the Annual Report for the 2019 financial year, which was published on April 23, 08.30, Speqta has incorrectly stated that publication was in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The publication is to be regarded as regulatory information but not information that the company is obliged to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Below is the full press release.

Speqta AB’s annual report for 2019 is now published and available on https://speqta.com/en/investors/financial-reports

