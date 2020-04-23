ANNONS:
      DDM Holding AG and DDM Debt AB to report first quarter 2020

      Publicerad:

      DDM Holding AG (First North Growth Market: DDM) and its subsidiary DDM Debt AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) will publish their Q1 2020 reports on Thursday 7 May 2020 at 08:00 CEST.

      Mr. Henrik Wennerholm, CEO, and Mr. Fredrik Olsson, CFO, will host a conference call the same day, beginning at 10:00 CEST, to present and comment on the DDM Group’s
      financial results.

      The conference will be held in English and can be followed live on www.ddm-group.ch or by telephone with dial-in numbers:

      Austria: +43 192 822 09

      Sweden: +46 8 566 427 06

      Switzerland: +41 225 805 976 or

      United Kingdom: +44 333 300 9274

      After the presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions, verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the webcast.



      For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:

      Henrik Wennerholm, Chief Executive Officer

      Tel: +41 79 539 88 59

      Fredrik Olsson, Chief Financial Officer

      Tel: +41 79 331 30 17

      Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch

      DDM Holding AG (Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm: DDM) is a multinational investor in and manager of distressed assets. Since 2007, the DDM Group has built a successful platform in Southern, Central and Eastern Europe, having acquired 2.3 million receivables with a nominal value of over EUR 4 billion.  DDM Debt AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDM Holding AG. Arctic Securities is DDM Holding AG’s Certified Adviser, e-mail: certifiedadviser@arctic.com, tel: +46 8 44686100.

