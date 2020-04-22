Notice to attend Extraordinary General Meeting in Zutec Holding AB (publ)

The shareholders of Zutec Holding AB (publ), reg.no 559136-0317 (the "Company") are hereby summoned to an Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Meeting") on Friday, 22 May 2020 at 09:30 a.m. in Eversheds Sutherland's offices at Strandvägen 1 in Stockholm, Sweden. Registration starts at 09:00 a.m.

Participation

A Shareholder wishing to attend the Meeting shall:

be recorded in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on Friday, 15 May 2020, and

notify the Company of its intention to attend the Meeting not later than on Friday, 15 May 2020. Notice to attend is to be made by email to investors@zutec.com or by mail to Zutec Holding AB (publ), "EGM May 2020", c/o Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå, Box 14055, SE-104 40 Stockholm, Sweden.

When giving notice of attendance, shareholders shall state name/company name and personal identification number/corporate registration number, address, phone number and, where relevant, information on proxies and/or representatives. If the shareholder intends to bring one or two accompanying persons to the Meeting, such attendance must be notified. The notice of attendance shall also include, where relevant, e.g. in respect of legal entities, complete documents of authority such as certificates of registration or similar.

Proxies, etc.

Shareholders represented by proxy must authorize such proxy by issuing a dated power of attorney. A power of attorney may be valid for up to five years if that is specifically set forth therein. If no period of validity is set out, a power of attorney is valid for a maximum of one year. If a legal entity issues the power of attorney, a certified copy of the certificate of registration, or equivalent, must be enclosed. A power of attorney in original and any certificate of registration should be sent by mail to the Company at the above address well in advance of the Meeting. A template proxy form is available on the Company's website https://www.zutec.com/site/investor-relations.

Personal data obtained from notifications, proxies and the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden will solely be used for the necessary registration and preparation of the voting list for the Meeting. For information on the treatment of personal data, please see Euroclear Sweden's privacy notice available at https://www.euroclear.com/sweden/en/regelverk-Euroclear-Sweden/GDPR.html .

Nominee-registered shares

Shareholders whose shares are registered in the name of a nominee must temporarily re-register their shares in their own name to be entitled to attend the Meeting. Such registration, which usually takes a few days, must be effected (registered with Euroclear Sweden AB) no later than on Friday, 15 May 2020 and the nominees should, therefore, be instructed well in advance thereof.

Number of shares and votes

At the date of this notice, the Company's share capital amounts to SEK 1,416,666.80, represented by 7,083,334 shares. Each share carries one vote.

As further set out below, the proposed resolutions included in the proposed agenda for the Meeting are supported by shareholders representing up to 61.5 per cent of the shares and votes in the Company.

Proposed agenda

The Board of Directors' proposed agenda for the Meeting:

Opening of the Meeting Appointment of chairman of the Meeting Preparation and approval of the voting list Approval of the agenda for the Meeting Appointment of one or two persons to verify the minutes of the Meeting Determination of whether the Meeting has been duly convened Resolution to amend the articles of association Resolution on the Board of Director's proposal on new issue of shares directed to the general public in Sweden Resolution on the Board of Director's proposal on right issue Resolution on implementation of an incentive program by way of a directed issue of warrants and approval of transfer of warrants Resolution of a directed issue of warrants to the CEO Election of Board of Directors Resolution on authorization to undertake minor adjustments of the resolutions Closing of the Meeting

Appointment of Chairman of the Meeting (item 2)

The Board of Directors proposes that attorney at law Gabriel Albemark (Eversheds Sutherland) is appointed as the Chairman of the Meeting.

Resolution to amend the articles of association (item 7)

In the light of the Board of Directors' proposal of resolution on new issues of shares, and in the Swedish Company Act, the Board of Directors suggests that the Meeting resolves to amend the Company's articles of association as follows:

Changes to the limits for the share capital and number of shares

Currently, the Company's share capital (item 4 of the articles of association) shall be not less than SEK 1,400,000 and no more than SEK 5,600,000. The Board of Directors proposes the limits to be changed to not less than SEK 5,600,000 and no more than SEK 22,400,000.

Currently, the number of shares in the Company (item 5 of the articles of association) shall be not less than 7,000,000 and no more than 28,000,000. The Board of Directors proposes the limits to be changed to not less than 28,000,000 and no more than 112,000,000.

Changes due to proposed changes to the Swedish Company Act

Due to proposed changes of the Swedish Companies Act through prop. 2019/20:116, it is further proposed that the wording under item 9 paragraph 1 of the articles of association is changed, as follows:

Current wording:

"Shareholders wishing to attend a general meeting must (i) be recorded in such a transcript or other manner of the entire shareholders' ledger as set out in Chapter 7 Section 28 Subsection 3 of the Swedish Companies Act (2005:551), regarding conditions five (5) business days prior to the general meeting, and (ii) reports its participation to the company no later than the time date and time set out in the notice to the general meeting. The latter date may not be a Sunday, other public holiday, Saturday, Midsummer's Eve, Christmas Eve or New Year's Eve and may not take place earlier than the fifth business day prior to the general meeting."

Proposed wording:

"Shareholders wishing to attend a general meeting must report its participation to the company no later than the date set out in the notice to the general meeting. This date may not be a Sunday, other public holiday, Saturday, Midsummer's Eve, Christmas Eve or New Year's Eve and may not take place earlier than the fifth business day prior to the general meeting."

A resolution pursuant to this proposal is conditional upon that the Meeting also resolves in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal as set forth in item 9 of the proposed agenda.

A valid resolution pursuant to this item requires that the resolution be supported by shareholders representing at least two-thirds (2/3) of both the votes cast and the number of shares represented at the Meeting.

Resolution on the Board of Director's proposal on new issue of shares directed to the general public in Sweden (item 8)

The Board of Directors proposes the Meeting to resolve on new issue of shares directed to the general public in Sweden with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption right subject to the following conditions set forth below. Athanase Industrial Partners II Kommanditbolag and Athanase Industrial Partners Fund II, (together “Athanase”) and Erik Gabrielson (collectively the "Guarantors") have undertaken to guarantee the full amount of the directed share issue.

The directed share issue will, upon full subscription, provide the Company with approximately SEK 2,000,000.

The right to subscribe for shares in the issue shall, with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption right be directed to the general public in Sweden.

The subscription price shall be SEK 1.14 per share, which is equal to a discount of 15 per cent of the average volume-weighted share price as quoted on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period ten (10) trading days calculated from 6 April to 21 April 2020.

Subscription of the newly issued shares shall take place during the period from 1 June 2020 until and including 15 June 2020. The Board of Directors has the right to extend the subscription period.

Subscription may be made of a minimum of 5,000 shares, which corresponds to a minimum investment of SEK 5,700 per subscriber.

The number of shares in the Company increases by maximum 1,754,385 shares and the company's share capital increases by maximum SEK 350,877 through the issue.

The new shares shall be entitled to dividend for the first time on the record date for dividends that occur after the shares have been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and the shares have been registered in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB.

The purpose of the directed share issue and the reasons for the deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption right is to diversify the shareholding base among Swedish and non-Swedish investors and to secure the fulfilment of the requirements on the number of qualified shareholders under the rulebook for issuers traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The Board of Directors shall be authorized to make any formal adjustments that may be required in connection with the registration of the resolution with the Swedish Companies Registration Office or Euroclear Sweden, including but not limited to procuring that so-called interim shares (Sw. betald tecknad aktie, BTA) shall be delivered to the subscribers.

Documents in accordance with Chapter 13, Section 6 of the Companies Act have been prepared.

A valid resolution pursuant to this item requires that the resolution be supported by shareholders with at least two-thirds 2/3 of both the votes cast and the number of shares represented at the Meeting.

Resolution on the Board of Director's proposal on right issue (item 9)

The Board of Directors proposes the Meeting to resolve on an issue a maximum of 35,416,670 shares with pre-emption right for existing shareholders. The rights issue would increase the share capital with a maximum of SEK 7,083,344 and is subject to the following conditions.

The record date for participation in the rights issue shall be 28 May 2020.

The right to subscribe for new shares shall belong to those persons who are registered as shareholders in the Company on the record date for the new share issue, whereby the holding of one (1) share entitles to five (5) subscription rights. One (1) subscription right entitles to subscription of one (1) share.

In the event that all shares are not subscribed for with the support of subscription rights, the Board shall, within the maximum amount of the rights issue, resolve on the allocation of shares subscribed without the support of subscription rights, whereby such shares shall primarily be allocated to those who also subscribe for shares with support of subscription rights, whether they were shareholders on the record date or not, pro rata in relation to the number subscribed. Any remaining shares shall be allocated to those who have guaranteed the rights issue in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in their respective guarantee commitments, whereby the allocation shall primarily be made pro rata in relation to the guarantee commitments. To the extent that allotment according to the above, cannot be pro-rata, allotment shall be made by lottery.