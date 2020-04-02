Scienta Scientific AB completes an acquisition in Germany

Scienta Scientific has acquired all on-going business from Sigma Surface Science GmbH. Sigma Surface Science was formed in 2013 and has invested significantly in development of new innovative products for the advanced material physics and surface science market. The acquired business will be integrated into Scienta Scientific’s business area Scienta Omicron.

Our business area Scienta Omicron has grown organically and through acquisitions from 60 MSEK in 2013 to 500 MSEK in 2019, with global presence in Europe, China, US, Japan and Korea. The acquisition will add to our business already in 2020.

“This deal is well aligned with our strategy to grow organically and through selected acquisitions, both within our current business areas and in the general market of Scientific Instruments for Physical Characterization.” – Hans Åberg, Chairman“Our purpose of proving Nobel Prize technologies for science and industry requires us to be at the forefront of technology, and then work to spread the technology through affordability. This deal will strengthen our leading position within our business area Scienta Omicron.” – Johan Åman, CEO

For further information please contact:

Hans Åberg, Chairman

+46 730 66 64 02

Hans.aberg@centiq.se

About Scienta Scientific

Scienta Scientific develops long-term profitable technology-based niche businesses within the 200 Billion SEK Scientific Instruments for Physical Characterization market. Our market is driven by the global race for new unique solutions – smarter batteries, next generation electronics, quantum computing, solar energy, radiation protection etc.

Since our foundation in 1983 by Nobel Prize laureate Prof Kai Siegbahn the objective has been to develop technology niches through a combination of global sales expansion, strategic shift to solutions and services, aggressive operational development and strategic acquisitions.

Scienta Scientific is based in Uppsala, Sweden and is 100% controlled by private investors, incl management. 550 MSEK revenue and 200 employees are distributed across Europe, North America and Asia.