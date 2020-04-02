Delivery of modern dry bulk vessel with long-term charter

Ocean Yield ASA is pleased to announce that it has taken delivery of the modern kamsarmax dry bulk vessel SBI Lynx today. Upon delivery, the vessel commenced a 12 years’ bareboat charter to Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

