Nordisk Film Games investerar 45 MSEK i Nitro Games och blir största ägare

Nitro Games is a free-to-play mobile game developer and publisher making games for the mid-core user segment. The Company focuses on producing competitive multiplayer games with high production value and high revenue potential for smartphones and tablets. With Nitro Games’ powerful NG Platform and NG MVP-process, the Company is able to do market validation during the development to ensure high product quality. Nitro Games has developed games such as Heroes of Warland, Medals of War, Raids of Glory, East India Company, Commander: Conquest of the Americas, Pirates of Black Cove. Nitro Games’ shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm with the ticker NITRO. The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se , +46 8-505 65 172. www.nitrogames.com

Nordisk Film Games make equity investments in computer game companies and has within recent years built a strong portfolio of six game studios. The Nordisk Film Games team includes experienced game creators, innovators, business developers and investors. Nordisk Film Games is part of leading Nordic entertainment company Nordisk Film, that also produces award-winning film and TV series, operates a cinema chain in Denmark, Norway and Sweden, is behind PlayStation in the Nordics and brings digital gift card solutions to the market. Nordisk Film is owned by the media group Egmont. Being a foundation, all profit is reinvested in our media companies and donated to help improve the lives of children and young people. Visit www.nordiskfilmgames.com for more information on Nordisk Film Games.