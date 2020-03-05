Vattenfall issues EUR 500 million green bond

Today, Thursday, Vattenfall has issued a new EUR 500 million green senior bond. The issue was oversubscribed by more than 6 times. Vattenfall now has two green bonds outstanding with a total size of EUR 1 billion.
The proceeds will be used to finance investments in the four eligible categories specified in Vattenfall’s Green Bond Framework: renewable energy and related infrastructure, energy efficiency, electrification of transport and heat, and industrial projects.
Vattenfall's CFO Anna Borg comments on the strong demand for the bond: “We have once again seen a very strong interest among European investors when issuing our new green bond. Vattenfall has considerable investment plans for the coming years, where we will continue to invest according to our vision of enabling a fossil-free life within one generation.”
The settlement date is 12 March 2020.
Fact box - green bond:
|
|EUR 500 million
|
|ms+45bps
|
|0.039%
|
|0.050%
|
|100.061%
|
|Nasdaq Stockholm
|
|EMTN
|
|Swedish law
For further information, please contact:
Johan Sahlqvist, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +46 (0)8 739 72 51, mob.:+46 (0)72 226 40 51
Henrik Svensson, Press Officer, mob. +46 (0)70-271 11 32
Vattenfall's Press Office, tel.: +46 (0)87 39 50 10, press@vattenfall.com
