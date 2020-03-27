DDM Holding AG publishes its 2019 Annual report

DDM Holding AG Publicerad:
DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM) today published its 2019 Annual report. The document is available on the DDM Group's website, www.ddm-group.ch.
A printed copy can be ordered via the website or by mail: investor@ddm-group.ch
DDM currently intends to publish financial information on the following dates in 2020:
Interim report January – March 2020: 7 May 2020
Annual General Meeting: 23 June 2020
Interim report January – June 2020: 30 July 2020
Interim report January – September 2020: 5 November 2020
This is information which DDM Holding AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:00 CET on 27 March 2020.
For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:
Henrik Wennerholm, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +41 79 539 88 59
Fredrik Olsson, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +41 79 331 30 17
DDM Holding AG (Nasdaq First North, Stockholm: DDM) is a multinational investor in and manager of distressed assets. Since 2007, the DDM Group has built a successful platform in Southern, Central and Eastern Europe, having acquired 2.3 million receivables with a nominal value of over EUR 4.0 billion. DDM Debt AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDM Holding AG. Arctic Securities is DDM Holding AG’s Certified Adviser (email: certifiedadviser@arctic.com, tel: +46 8 44686100).
