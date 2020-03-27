DDM Holding AG publishes its 2019 Annual report

DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM) today published its 2019 Annual report. The document is available on the DDM Group's website, www.ddm-group.ch.

A printed copy can be ordered via the website or by mail: investor@ddm-group.ch



DDM currently intends to publish financial information on the following dates in 2020:

Interim report January – March 2020: 7 May 2020

Annual General Meeting: 23 June 2020

Interim report January – June 2020: 30 July 2020

Interim report January – September 2020: 5 November 2020