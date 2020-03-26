ANNONS:
      Nederman Holding AB's Annual General Meeting - updated proposal from Nomination Committee

      Publicerad:

      Nederman’s Nomination Committee withdraws its proposal to increase board, audit committee and remuneration committee fees

      Given uncertainty due to COVID-19, the Nomination Committee of Nederman Holding AB has decided to withdraw its proposal that the April 27, 2020 Annual General Meeting of Nederman ("AGM") resolve an increase in board fees (AGM Agenda Item #11). Further the Nomination Committee’s proposals to increase audit committee fees and remuneration committee fees are also withdrawn.

      Instead, the Nomination Committee now proposes that the board, audit committee and remuneration committee fees remain unchanged from 2019.  The Nomination Committee's other proposals to the AGM remain unaffected.

      To avoid risk of transmission of the COVID-19 virus, we again encourage Shareholders, especially those in high risk groups, to avoid attending the AGM in person and to instead appoint a proxy holder who can vote on their behalf.

       

       

      For further information, please contact:  
      Sven Kristensson, CEO       Matthew Cusick, CFO
      Telephone: +46 42 18 87 00     Telephone +46 42 18 87 00
      e-mail: sven.kristensson@nederman.com         e-mail: matthew.cusick@nederman.com

       

       

       

      About Nederman
      Nederman is a global leader in industrial air filtration dedicated to capturing, measuring, controlling and cleaning air to make industrial production more efficient, safe and sustainable. Based on industry leading products, solutions and services in combination with an innovative IoT platform we deliver knowledge and facts needed to optimise performance and guarantee emissions compliance.  

      The Nederman Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The Group has approximately 2300 employees and presence in more than 50 countries. Learn more at nedermangroup.com

      Nederman Holding AB (publ), P.O. Box 602, SE-251 06 Helsingborg, Sweden. 
      Corporate registration number: 556576-4205

