Nederman Holding AB's Annual General Meeting - updated proposal from Nomination Committee

Nederman’s Nomination Committee withdraws its proposal to increase board, audit committee and remuneration committee fees

Given uncertainty due to COVID-19, the Nomination Committee of Nederman Holding AB has decided to withdraw its proposal that the April 27, 2020 Annual General Meeting of Nederman ("AGM") resolve an increase in board fees (AGM Agenda Item #11). Further the Nomination Committee’s proposals to increase audit committee fees and remuneration committee fees are also withdrawn.

Instead, the Nomination Committee now proposes that the board, audit committee and remuneration committee fees remain unchanged from 2019. The Nomination Committee's other proposals to the AGM remain unaffected.

To avoid risk of transmission of the COVID-19 virus, we again encourage Shareholders, especially those in high risk groups, to avoid attending the AGM in person and to instead appoint a proxy holder who can vote on their behalf.