Divio Technologies supports fight against COVID-19 through new open-source information-sharing tool

Divio Technologies AB (publ) today announced the availability of CoReport – an open-source information-sharing tool designed to help local governments manage their resources in addressing COVID-19. CoReport was developed and launched on the Divio platform, in response to a request from a local government region of Switzerland.
Divio Publicerad:
As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread globally, local governments are under increasing pressure to coordinate their resources for an effective response.
A Swiss canton, one of the local government regions of Switzerland, requested urgent help to build a tool that could collect frequent status updates from frontline responders – primarily the police, hospitals, testing centres and other emergency services. The information would be centralised and made available to visualise the current status and availability of resources.
The canton’s officials contacted a Divio partner – the Zurich-based growth hacking and development agency “what.” – with the request to design, develop and launch this functionality in under a week. Divio contributed engineering and cloud expertise to help what. develop and deploy the CoReport service.
“The COVID-19 virus is having a huge impact on all our lives, in many different ways. We are honoured to support the project and contribute to the incredible efforts of governments and emergency services. I am especially proud of how our teams have come together to deliver a production-ready service in under a week.”
Jon Levin – CEO, Divio Technologies
CoReport is an open-source project that can be freely used and modified. It is also available via the Divio platform.
Divio will sponsor and support any local government with a fully hosted and managed CoReport instance. You can reach us at letstalk@divio.com
The source code and documentation for CoReport are available in the public Gitlab repository:
https://gitlab.com/what-digital/covid19-report
Press enquiries
For further information about Divio Technologies, please visit divio.com or contact CEO Jon Levin (jon.levin@divio.com) +46 732 44 70 66.
Divio Technologies AB (Publ)’s Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se
About Divio
Divio is an easy-to-use Platform-as-a-Service that uses automation to free teams to focus on developing web apps and takes care of any cloud - even on-premises. By using Divio, organisations can eliminate operational overheads in maintaining infrastructure and build web applications more efficiently.
Divio is headquartered in Stockholm with offices in Zurich and New York and is trusted by leading enterprises to transform and grow their digital presence.
Divio Technologies AB (Publ)’s Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se
About what.
what. was founded out of our frustration that there is no good service offering for startups.
Traditional digital agencies or IT companies rarely fit into the lean startup development methodology. We decided to change this.
We help companies throughout the product development cycle. From the early stage all the way to the design, development and launch.
In the early stage of the concept, we work with the founders to integrate a commercial model to get them to think about how they are going to sell to their first customers.
During the MVP phase, we design and develop prototypes, smoke screen tests to validate the product with the first test customers.
Finally, in the growth hacking phase we help customers onboard their first 10, 100 or 1000 customers.
We are now one of the leading growth hacking agencies for modern companies, with a distributed team of over 30 professionals in 13 countries.
Website: https://what.digital
Further information: https://what.digital/press
Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se