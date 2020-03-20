Nederman Board withdraws its dividend proposal due to market uncertainties

Given the growing uncertainty around the world due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, and the extraordinary government actions being taken to limit the spread of the virus, business activity in many markets in which Nederman operates is being impacted significantly.

Nederman is already experiencing difficulties in deliveries of goods and some customers have closed sites which is causing delays in project execution. Due to the rapidly changing situation, it is too early to quantify the potential impact on Nederman’s result for the year.

Given this uncertainty, the Board does not consider it prudent to continue with the previously announced dividend proposal at this time. It is instead the intention of the Board to review the dividend situation again later this year when the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak should be much clearer.

