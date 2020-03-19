Brazilian digital health tech start-up, VivaBem, partners with Sweden’s leading telemedicine provider Doktor.se, and raises USD 2.5 million to expand its digital primary care services in Brazil



Ian Bonde, CEO VivaBem and Joakim Pops, CEO Webrock Ventures

The raise will enable VivaBem to further deliver on its product innovation by integrating Doktor.se’s cutting-edge, AI-driven, technology

within digital healthcare, and ramp up hiring as it gears up for further expansion in the Brazilian market. VivaBem will use the investment

to advance its user experience for telemedicine, chronic care management, and health and wellness services, while growing its B2B footprint

and drive initial B2C market entry.

Ian Bonde, Co-founder and CEO of VivaBem says: “Our mission is to provide affordable, convenient and integrated access to primary care

for all people in Brazil. Our end-to-end, full service, digital solution addresses major pain points in a massively underserved market by

offering quality and integrated health services at a low-cost. We are very excited about partnering with Doktor.se and integrating its

technology into our current platform. It will allow us to take a giant leap forward in offering a best-in-class solution for the B2B and

consumer markets. Very similar to Ping An (Good Doctor) based in China, our integrated and full-solution offering is the best and most

complete digital primary care platform in Brazil.”



VivaBem has over 60,000 users and over 20 corporate clients including health brokerage firms. The company offers two B2B business

models for telemedicine services, including monthly fee per employee and pay-per-use models. Bundled product offerings are also available

for chronic care management and digital therapeutics, as well as a wide array of built-in health and wellness features, electronic prescriptions,

personalized content feed, health risk assessments, gamified challenges with integrated wearables, and a business intelligence and analytics

platform for Human Resources and Occupational Health departments. The company plans to have over 300,000 users in the next 18

months.



“We are deeply impressed by VivaBem’s position in the Brazilian market. As a technology partner we hope to accelerate Vivabem’s growth.

Their users will get access to the best digital healthcare interface there is and their healthcare professionals will now have a world leading