      Brazilian digital health tech start-up, VivaBem, partners with Sweden’s leading telemedicine provider Doktor.se, and raises USD 2.5 million to expand its digital primary care services in Brazil

      VivaBem today announces that it has closed a USD 2.5 million seed investment round led by Swedish investment company Webrock Ventures.

      Publicerad:


      Ian Bonde, CEO VivaBem and Joakim Pops, CEO Webrock Ventures

       

      The raise will enable VivaBem to further deliver on its product innovation by integrating Doktor.se’s cutting-edge, AI-driven, technology

      within digital healthcare, and ramp up hiring as it gears up for further expansion in the Brazilian market. VivaBem will use the investment

      to advance its user experience for telemedicine, chronic care management, and health and wellness services, while growing its B2B footprint

      and drive initial B2C market entry.

       

      Ian Bonde, Co-founder and CEO of VivaBem says: “Our mission is to provide affordable, convenient and integrated access to primary care

      for all people in Brazil. Our end-to-end, full service, digital solution addresses major pain points in a massively underserved market by

      offering quality and integrated health services at a low-cost. We are very excited about partnering with Doktor.se and integrating its

      technology into our current platform. It will allow us to take a giant leap forward in offering a best-in-class solution for the B2B and

      consumer markets. Very similar to Ping An (Good Doctor) based in China, our integrated and full-solution offering is the best and most

      complete digital primary care platform in Brazil.”
       

      VivaBem has over 60,000 users and over 20 corporate clients including health brokerage firms. The company offers two B2B business

      models for telemedicine services, including monthly fee per employee and pay-per-use models. Bundled product offerings are also available

      for chronic care management and digital therapeutics, as well as a wide array of built-in health and wellness features, electronic prescriptions,

      personalized content feed, health risk assessments, gamified challenges with integrated wearables, and a business intelligence and analytics

      platform for Human Resources and Occupational Health departments. The company plans to have over 300,000 users in the next 18

      months.
       

      “We are deeply impressed by VivaBem’s position in the Brazilian market. As a technology partner we hope to accelerate Vivabem’s growth.

      Their users will get access to the best digital healthcare interface there is and their healthcare professionals will now have a world leading

      healthcare tool in their hands, says Martin Lindman, CEO at Doktor.se
       

      “We are very excited about this unique opportunity to deliver a much-improved healthcare to patients across Brazil. Digital care, in all its

      forms, is only just beginning in Brazil, and digital solutions are poised to push through major changes in the healthcare market. With

      Doktor.se’s pioneering technology and VivaBem’s full-suit of digital services, the company will play an important part in the upcoming

      healthcare revolution and have a strong impact on populational health in Brazil”, says Joakim Pops, CEO of Webrock Ventures.


      Sweden is internationally recognized for leading the way in digital health and is home to two of Europe’s three largest digital healthcare

      providers. USD 600 million was invested in the digital health-tech verticals in 2019 alone. 10-15% of the Swedish population use health apps

      as their first point of contact with the health sector today. Digital solutions have not only improved access to healthcare services but have

      allowed for continuous interaction and care throughout the patient’s journey, resulting in optimized management of costs throughout the

      healthcare ecosystem.


      About VivaBem, www.vivabem.com

      VivaBem (ViBe) delivers digital health services and access to health professionals through virtual consultations. Its platform allows users to

      instantly learn more about their level of health, join personalized lines-of-care, and access their own family doctor, nurse, psychologist,

      nutritionist or wellness coach, as needed, via teleconference, chat or phone.


      About Doktor.se, www.doktor.se

      Doktor.se, founded in 2016, is Sweden’s most popular healthcare app and the third most downloaded healthcare app in Europe. It allows

      patients to get in contact with healthcare professionals around the clock all year round. They provide live contact with nurses, doctors and

      psychologist through chat, call or video. Doktor.se helps patients in the whole spectrum of primary care with everything from skin

      conditions, infections, contraceptives, mental health and renewal of prescriptions.


      About Webrock Ventures, www.webrockventures.com

      Webrock Ventures is a Swedish-Brazilian investment company that works in partnership with already established, successful tech companies in Sweden to build and develop leading, long-term sustainable businesses in Brazil.


      For more information please contact:

      Ian Bonde, CEO VivaBem, +55 11 9 8550-0612, ian@vivabem.com

      Joakim Pops, CEO Webrock Ventures, +46707138100, joakim@webrockventures.com

      Martin Lindman, CEO at Doktor.se, +46700460319, martin.lindman@doktor.se

