Delivery of two modern dry bulk vessels with long-term charter

Ocean Yield ASA is pleased to announce that it has taken delivery of the two modern ultramax dry bulk vessels SBI Cronos and SBI Achilles today. Upon delivery, the vessels commenced 9 and 10 years’ bareboat charters to Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

