      Delivery of two modern dry bulk vessels with long-term charter

      Publicerad:

      Ocean Yield ASA is pleased to announce that it has taken delivery of the two modern ultramax dry bulk vessels SBI Cronos and SBI Achilles today. Upon delivery, the vessels commenced 9 and 10 years’ bareboat charters to Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

       

      Company contact:

      Eirik Eide (CFO), Tel +47 24 13 01 91

       

      Investor Relations contact:

      Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & IR), Tel +47 24 13 01 82

       

      Company information:

      Ocean Yield ASA is a ship owning company with investments in vessels on long-term charters. The company has a significant contract backlog that offers visibility with respect to future earnings and dividend capacity. 

