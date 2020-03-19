Stefan Backlund, an Accomplished Marketing Expert, Joins Internet Vikings’ Board of Directors

Internet Vikings has been actively growing since its establishment in 2008. By launching its Marketing Department and inviting Stefan Backlund to join the Board the company makes important steps for sustaining its growth.

As a proactive marketing professional Stefan has been involved in several companies such as Klarna and Philips. He has a long-term experience of work in the fintech field holding a VP Marketing role at Trustly, leading Swedish payments company. Also, he joined Katalysen, Swiss-Swedish Venture Partner firm, as its newest Partner and CMO in December of 2019.

“Internet Vikings’ potential is outstanding. The company has been growing steadily for 12 years and has developed a highly effective infrastructure. The fact that it has attracted such experts of the iGaming industry as Peter Ekmark and Jesper Kärrbrink proves that it is on the threshold of the major breakthrough now. I’m delighted to join this terrific team in such a special moment”, says Stefan Backlund.