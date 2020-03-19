Stefan Backlund, an Accomplished Marketing Expert, Joins Internet Vikings’ Board of Directors

Internet Vikings continues to attract senior experts to its Board of Directors. Stefan Backlund, an experienced guru in B2B marketing, joined the company in February of 2020 to help propel the Vikings’ marketing to the next level.
Internet Vikings has been actively growing since its establishment in 2008. By launching its Marketing Department and inviting Stefan Backlund to join the Board the company makes important steps for sustaining its growth.
As a proactive marketing professional Stefan has been involved in several companies such as Klarna and Philips. He has a long-term experience of work in the fintech field holding a VP Marketing role at Trustly, leading Swedish payments company. Also, he joined Katalysen, Swiss-Swedish Venture Partner firm, as its newest Partner and CMO in December of 2019.
“Internet Vikings’ potential is outstanding. The company has been growing steadily for 12 years and has developed a highly effective infrastructure. The fact that it has attracted such experts of the iGaming industry as Peter Ekmark and Jesper Kärrbrink proves that it is on the threshold of the major breakthrough now. I’m delighted to join this terrific team in such a special moment”, says Stefan Backlund.
Jesper Kärrbrink who became a Board Chairman last year comments: ”We continue to add senior experts to our board as our mission is to make sure that the company is growing to its full potential in 2020-21. It is going to be a fantastic and interesting journey. Now with Stefan as a Board Member”.
Internet Vikings’ CEO Peter Ekmark, who is developing the strategic direction v2.0 for the company, adds: “The experience that Stefan has will help our young and creative marketing team to reach a new stage of maturity. I see it as a perfect combination of wisdom and knowledge with ambition and drive”.
For the last six months, Internet Vikings made several major steps to establish itself as a leader in the sector. Being selected by Green Jade Games for hosting delivery and attracting such accomplished specialists as Kärrbrink, Ekmark, and now Backlund shows that the company is on its way to conquer the industry. There is a feeling that it won’t be long until we hear about their next glorious victory!
