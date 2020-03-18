Nexam Chemical and Diab enter into supply agreements for 2020-2021

- This is a very important event in Nexam Chemical's history, says Johan Arvidsson, CEO of Nexam Chemical. We have reached a very important milestone, which also enables us to feel great confidence, well beyond 2021”, continues Johan Arvidsson.

The agreement covers the delivery of Nexam Chemical's property-enhancing additive NEXAMITE®, which is part of Diab's PET foam products, which is used by wind mill producers. The total wind power market is in a strong growth and the PET usage in wind mill blades is expected to increase sharply in the coming years.

- There is currently a challenging market situation. Therefore, it feels very nice to be able to announce this now. For Nexam Chemical, the collaboration with Diab and the volumes this generates are very important for our development in the Performance Chemicals area, ”says Johan Arvidsson.