      Nederman’s Annual Report 2019 published.

      Publicerad:

      Nederman's annual report for 2019 is now published on our website.
      The printed version is currently being distributed to subscribers and new shareholders. 


      The annual report can be downloaded at www.nedermangroup.com.


      For further information, please contact:  

      Sven Kristensson, CEO
      Telephone: +46 42 18 87 00
      e-mail: sven.kristensson@nederman.com


      Matthew Cusick, CFO
      Telephone: +46 42 18 87 00
      e-mail: matthew.cusick@nederman.com
       

      This information is information that Nederman Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11.00  CET on March 16, 2020.

       

      About Nederman
      Nederman is a global leader in industrial air filtration dedicated to capturing, measuring, controlling and cleaning air to make industrial production more efficient, safe and sustainable. Based on industry leading products, solutions and services in combination with an innovative IoT platform we deliver knowledge and facts needed to optimise performance and guarantee emissions compliance.  

      The Nederman Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The Group has approximately 2600 employees and presence in more than 50 countries. Learn more at nedermangroup.com

      Nederman Holding AB (publ), P.O. Box 602, SE-251 06 Helsingborg, Sweden. 
      Corporate registration number: 556576-4205

