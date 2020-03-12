Nexam Chemical publishes prospectus in connection with upcoming rights issue and presents new financial goals

In connection with the publication of the Prospectus, Nexam Chemical has established new financial goals that has not previously been published by the Company. The financial goals, which also can be found in the Prospectus, are to show an annual organic revenue growth exceeding 25 percent with good profitability, over a business cycle. For the next few years, growth is expected to exceed 25 percent driven by a strong growth in Performance Chemicals, which means that revenues are expected to be between SEK 275 – SEK 325 million in 2022.

The Prospectus has been prepared in connection with the forthcoming Rights Issue and has today, on March 12, 2020 been approved and registered by the SFSA. The Prospectus, containing full terms and conditions, and application forms are available on the Company’s website (www.nexamchemical.com) and on Erik Penser Bank’s website (www.penser.se). The Prospectus will also be available on the SFSA’s website (www.fi.se). In connection with the start of the subscription period, a summarizing folder will be sent by mail to Nexam Chemical’s direct and nominee-registered shareholders.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Arvidsson, CEO, +46-708 97 44 39, johan.arvidsson@nexamchemical.com

This information is such information as Nexam Chemical Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13.00 CET on March 12, 2020.

