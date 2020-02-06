Development update

Nitro Games today reveals more details on the future plans and the line-up of games for 2020.

“We have an exciting year ahead with new launches coming up. It seems 2019 was the year when shooter games finally established themselves on mobile. We are expecting the category to continue to grow and our portfolio of games is well positioned to take advantage of this. For Nitro Games this means good opportunities with our own IP but also with third-party IP. We have several interesting future opportunities in our business development pipeline concerning new projects and strategic co-operation, that all have strong synergies with our existing product portfolio and technology.” says Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder of Nitro Games Oyj.

Nitro Games has gained experience in the category of shooter games with its latest products and is now focusing on expanding its portfolio of shooter games with future products, to take advantage of the market opportunity in the category.

The company is currently working on three shooter games, each with new releases planned for the first half of the year. The games include Heroes of Warland, Lootland and a yet unannounced game with Expansive Worlds AB (“Avalanche Studios”). Heroes of Warland just saw the biggest expansion so far in January, and this marks most of the work done with the new roadmap of updates. The work on Heroes of Warland continues with a focus on the core gameplay and expanding the game to more markets. Lootland is currently in development towards a soft-launch that is targeted for the first half of 2020. Nitro Games is also working on new un-announced shooter games as part of its MVP-process, where the company is utilizing its technology NG Platform to produce new game concepts to a playable stage at a fast pace.