Development update

Nitro Games updates on the roadmap and now expects a total of three games to reach at least soft launch during the first half of 2020.
Nitro Games Oyj Publicerad:
Nitro Games today reveals more details on the future plans and the line-up of games for 2020.
“We have an exciting year ahead with new launches coming up. It seems 2019 was the year when shooter games finally established themselves on mobile. We are expecting the category to continue to grow and our portfolio of games is well positioned to take advantage of this. For Nitro Games this means good opportunities with our own IP but also with third-party IP. We have several interesting future opportunities in our business development pipeline concerning new projects and strategic co-operation, that all have strong synergies with our existing product portfolio and technology.” says Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder of Nitro Games Oyj.
Nitro Games has gained experience in the category of shooter games with its latest products and is now focusing on expanding its portfolio of shooter games with future products, to take advantage of the market opportunity in the category.
The company is currently working on three shooter games, each with new releases planned for the first half of the year. The games include Heroes of Warland, Lootland and a yet unannounced game with Expansive Worlds AB (“Avalanche Studios”). Heroes of Warland just saw the biggest expansion so far in January, and this marks most of the work done with the new roadmap of updates. The work on Heroes of Warland continues with a focus on the core gameplay and expanding the game to more markets. Lootland is currently in development towards a soft-launch that is targeted for the first half of 2020. Nitro Games is also working on new un-announced shooter games as part of its MVP-process, where the company is utilizing its technology NG Platform to produce new game concepts to a playable stage at a fast pace.
“I’m happy with the great response we’ve had towards our games both from players and in business development. Our long-term vision is to become a household name in the shooter category and carve a persistent market share in this category by being in the forefront of pushing the innovation forward with new games in our portfolio. Parallel to this, we are taking Nitro Games to a new level in the industry value chain by continuing to strengthen our capabilities in self-publishing, data-driven F2P expertise and live-operations. We are expecting our addressable market to keep growing in the next coming years.” concludes Jussi Tähtinen.
Nitro Games operates on the global mobile games market, which is estimated to be 77 billion USD in revenues in 2020 according to Newzoo. Nitro Games is now focusing on the Shooter category, which is part of the Mid-core games segment and currently growing heavily. Shooter games have historically become a dominant genre on other platforms and Nitro Games expects this to happen on mobile as well within the next 3-5 years. The latest signals on the mobile games market support Nitro Games’ vision of becoming a household name in the shooter category.
Read more about the games here: https://www.nitrogames.com/games/
For more information:
Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder
Phone: +358 44 388 1071
Email: jussi@nitrogames.com
Sverker Littorin, Board member, IR Advisor
Phone: +46 70 875 53 09
Email: sverker.littorin@nitrogames.com
Nitro Games in brief:
Nitro Games is a free-to-play mobile game developer and publisher making games for the mid-core user segment. The Company focuses on producing competitive multiplayer games with high production value and high revenue potential for smartphones and tablets. With Nitro Games’ powerful NG Platform and NG MVP-process, the Company is able to do market validation during the development to ensure high product quality. Nitro Games has developed games such as Heroes of Warland, Medals of War, Raids of Glory, East India Company, Commander: Conquest of the Americas, Pirates of Black Cove. Nitro Games’ shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm with the ticker NITRO. The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8-505 65 172. www.nitrogames.com
FI21348196
Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Release
Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se