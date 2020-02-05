ANNONS:
      BNP Paribas fires on all cyliners, keeping pace with top Wall Street banks, leaving European rivals behind

      BNP Paribas delivered a very good overall performance this year, confirming the strength of its diversified and integrated model and its ability to create value in changing economic, technological, environmental, regulatory and societal conditions.

      At 44,597 million euros, revenues were up 4.9% compared to 2018, with Corporate and Institutional Banking increasing by almost 12%.

       

      Publicerad:

      We are proud to see BNP Paribas, including CIB, post very strong results in 2019, outperforming the market.

      This great performance would not be possible without the ongoing trust of our clients and the passion and commitment of our colleagues – across all regions, businesses and functions, says Eirik Winter, CEO BNP Paribas Group Nordic Region"

      "The Nordic Region is strategically important to BNPP globally and we are continuing to invest in our clients and our people to become the leading European bank for our Nordic clients, he adds.

      See full press relase attached

      Press Contact:

      Frida Stockenvall

      T +46 (8) 5623 2804 |  frida.stockenvall@bnpparibas.com

       

      Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
      Release

