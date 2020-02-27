DDM buys out majority share co-investor in Hungary

DDM Holding AG Publicerad:
DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM) announces that it has bought out the majority share co-investor in a leasing company located in Hungary. The total investment amounts to approximately EUR 3 million.
The acquisition is financed by cash on hand.
Henrik Wennerholm, Chief Executive Officer of DDM, commented: “We are very pleased to acquire the majority share of a portfolio in Hungary from our co-investor that we have been managing since 2016. This strategic acquisition means that we have full ownership and control over the portfolio and platform in Hungary, in which we see great future value.”
For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:
Henrik Wennerholm, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +41 79 539 88 59
Fredrik Olsson, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +41 79 331 30 17
Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch
DDM Holding AG (Nasdaq First North, Stockholm: DDM) is a multinational investor in and manager of distressed assets. Since 2007, the DDM Group has built a successful platform in Southern, Central and Eastern Europe, having acquired 2.3 million receivables with a nominal value of over EUR 4.0 billion. DDM Debt AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDM Holding AG. Arctic Securities is DDM Holding AG’s Certified Adviser (email: certifiedadviser@arctic.com, tel: +46 8 44686100).
For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:
Henrik Wennerholm, CEO
Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch | Tel: +46 70 861 81 66
DDM Holding AG (Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm: DDM) is a multinational investor in and manager of distressed assets. Since 2007, the DDM Group has built a successful platform in Southern, Central and Eastern Europe, having acquired 2.3 million receivables with a nominal value of over EUR 4 billion. DDM Debt AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDM Holding AG. Arctic Securities is DDM Holding AG’s Certified Adviser, e-mail: certifiedadviser@arctic.com, tel: +46 8 44686100.
Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Press release PDF
Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se