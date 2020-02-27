DDM buys out majority share co-investor in Hungary

DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM) announces that it has bought out the majority share co-investor in a leasing company located in Hungary. The total investment amounts to approximately EUR 3 million.

The acquisition is financed by cash on hand.

Henrik Wennerholm, Chief Executive Officer of DDM, commented: “We are very pleased to acquire the majority share of a portfolio in Hungary from our co-investor that we have been managing since 2016. This strategic acquisition means that we have full ownership and control over the portfolio and platform in Hungary, in which we see great future value.”



For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:

Henrik Wennerholm, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +41 79 539 88 59