Ownership change in Scienta Scientific AB

A consortium consisting of Scienta Scientific’s management, including chairman Hans Åberg and Eterna Invest AB, has provided financing for Scienta Scientific Holding’s acquisition of Oxford Instruments Plc’s 47% ownership in Scienta Scientific. Other shareholders have retained their shares. After the transaction Scienta Scientific Holding owns 100% of the shares of Scienta Scientific.
Oxford Instruments has been a shareholder since Scienta Scientific’s acquisition of Omicron Nanotechnology GmbH from Oxford Instruments in 2015.
“The cooperation with Oxford Instruments has been fruitful and we are grateful for their support throughout the integration process of Omicron Nanotechnology into Scienta Scientific. Scienta Scientific is now well positioned for continued development within the scientific instrument market, demonstrated by 18% organic growth in 2019” – Hans Åberg, Chairman
“We believe this is the right time to reach for the next level. Our purpose of proving Nobel Prize technologies for science and industry is important for our customers.” – Johan Åman, CEO
“Eterna Invest has a strong belief in the long-term attractiveness of the material physics research market. Scienta Scientific is leader within this market and one of our core holdings and we are happy to, together with management and chairman, increase our shareholding. We are eager to support Scienta Scientific towards the next level.” – Martin Falkevall, Partner, Eterna Invest
Oxford Instruments has issued its own press release in relation to the transaction, following its stock market requirements.
About Scienta Scientific
Scienta Scientific develops long-term profitable technology-based niche businesses within the 18 Billion EUR Physical Characterization Scientific Instruments market. Our market is driven by the global race for new unique solutions – smarter batteries, next generation electronics, quantum computing, solar energy, radiation protection etc.
Since its foundation in 1983 by Nobel Prize laureate Prof Kai Siegbahn the objective has been to develop technology niches through a combination of global sales expansion, strategic shift to solutions and services, aggressive operational development and strategic acquisitions.
Scienta Scientific is based in Uppsala, Sweden and is 100% controlled by private investors, including management. 50+ MEUR revenue and 200 employees are distributed across Europe, North America and Asia.
The business areas are Scienta Omicron, the market leader in Materials Innovation Platforms for Material Physics and Surface Science, and Scienta Sensor Systems, the market leader in Airborne Radioactivity Detection.
