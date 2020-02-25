Ownership change in Scienta Scientific AB

A consortium consisting of Scienta Scientific’s management, including chairman Hans Åberg and Eterna Invest AB, has provided financing for Scienta Scientific Holding’s acquisition of Oxford Instruments Plc’s 47% ownership in Scienta Scientific. Other shareholders have retained their shares. After the transaction Scienta Scientific Holding owns 100% of the shares of Scienta Scientific.

Oxford Instruments has been a shareholder since Scienta Scientific’s acquisition of Omicron Nanotechnology GmbH from Oxford Instruments in 2015.

“The cooperation with Oxford Instruments has been fruitful and we are grateful for their support throughout the integration process of Omicron Nanotechnology into Scienta Scientific. Scienta Scientific is now well positioned for continued development within the scientific instrument market, demonstrated by 18% organic growth in 2019” – Hans Åberg, Chairman

“We believe this is the right time to reach for the next level. Our purpose of proving Nobel Prize technologies for science and industry is important for our customers.” – Johan Åman, CEO