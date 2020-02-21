ANNONS:
Till Di.se
FREDAG 21 FEB Sveriges bästa finanssajt 2019
MENY
Filter
    Inom 6 månader
    Bolag
    Skribent
    Personer och ämnen
    Endast artiklar
    Rensa filter
    START BÖRS MARKNADSNYTT BEVAKNINGAR
    ANNONS
    Filter
      Inom 6 månader
      Bolag
      Skribent
      Personer och ämnen
      Endast artiklar
      Rensa filter

      DDM makes strategic investment

      Publicerad:

      DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM) announces that it has made a strategic investment by entering into an agreement to acquire a 9.9% stake in Addiko bank, an Austrian bank with operations in DDM’s core markets in the Balkans, from AI Lake (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. The initial investment amounts to approximately EUR 30 million.

      The investment also includes a call option to acquire an additional 10.1% stake in Addiko bank for the same price per share as the initial investment, which is subject to regulatory approval.  

      At 31 December 2019 the bank had EUR 6.2 billion of total assets, including a net loan book of EUR 3.8 billion mostly towards consumers and SME customers, with an NPE ratio of 3.9%. DDM is a highly experienced investor in Addiko’s core markets and is looking to support Addiko in its transformation process.

      The investment will be financed by cash on hand and drawing rights under the bank facility.


      For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:

      Henrik Wennerholm, Chief Executive Officer
      Tel: +41 79 539 88 59

      Fredrik Olsson, Chief Financial Officer
      Tel: +41 79 331 30 17

      Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch

      DDM Holding AG (Nasdaq First North, Stockholm: DDM) is a specialized multinational investor. Since 2007, the DDM Group has built a successful platform in Southern, Central and Eastern Europe, having acquired 2.3 million receivables with a nominal value of over EUR 4.0 billion. DDM Debt AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDM Holding AG. Arctic Securities is DDM Holding AG’s Certified Adviser (email: certifiedadviser@arctic.com, tel: +46 8 44686100).

      For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:

      Henrik Wennerholm, CEO
      Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch | Tel: +46 70 861 81 66

      DDM Holding AG (Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm: DDM) is a specialized multinational investor. Since 2007, the DDM Group has built a successful platform in Southern, Central and Eastern Europe, having acquired 2.3 million receivables with a nominal value of over EUR 4 billion. DDM Debt AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDM Holding AG. Arctic Securities is DDM Holding AG’s Certified Adviser, e-mail: certifiedadviser@arctic.com, tel: +46 8 44686100.

      Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
      Press release PDF

      Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
      Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
      Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

      Vi använder cookies för att förbättra funktionaliteten på våra sajter, för att kunna rikta relevant innehåll och annonser till dig och för att vi ska kunna säkerställa att tjänsterna fungerar som de ska. Läs mer i vår cookiepolicy.
      Läs mer