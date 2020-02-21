DDM makes strategic investment

DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM) announces that it has made a strategic investment by entering into an agreement to acquire a 9.9% stake in Addiko bank, an Austrian bank with operations in DDM’s core markets in the Balkans, from AI Lake (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. The initial investment amounts to approximately EUR 30 million.

The investment also includes a call option to acquire an additional 10.1% stake in Addiko bank for the same price per share as the initial investment, which is subject to regulatory approval.

At 31 December 2019 the bank had EUR 6.2 billion of total assets, including a net loan book of EUR 3.8 billion mostly towards consumers and SME customers, with an NPE ratio of 3.9%. DDM is a highly experienced investor in Addiko’s core markets and is looking to support Addiko in its transformation process.

The investment will be financed by cash on hand and drawing rights under the bank facility.



