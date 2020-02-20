Q4 and Full Year report January – December 2019

Strong growth in ERC following acquisitions

Highlights fourth quarter 2019

Net collections amounted to EUR 15.7M (22.7)

Cash EBITDA amounted to EUR 11.9M (20.5)

Net loss for the period of EUR 1.5M (3.4)

Gross ERC at the end of December 2019 was EUR 328M (240)

Sale of consumer portfolio previously acquired in Croatia

Highlights full year 2019

Net collections amounted to EUR 65.4M (65.7)

Cash EBITDA amounted to EUR 52.7M (57.7)

Net loss for the year of EUR 1.5M (profit of 5.8)

Investments in Croatia and Greece, totaling approximately EUR 100M including an acquisition of a significant corporate secured portfolio in Croatia made through a 50/50 joint venture with B2Holding

Financing finalized for part of the joint venture with B2Holding, at a lower cost of borrowing than the existing senior secured bond framework

Secured super senior RCF of EUR 27M significantly lowering the cost of funding, undrawn at 31 December

Successful refinancing issuing a new EUR 100M senior secured bond with a three-year term replacing the existing EUR 85M bond

Refinanced EUR 12M senior secured bonds issued by DDM Finance AB, extending the maturity to June 2022 and issued a further EUR 6M of bonds that qualify as equity under the existing senior secured bond framework

Strengthened management team to further increase focus on portfolio management and business development services

Sale of portfolios in Russia resulted in EUR 2M operating gain

Significant events after the end of the year

On the 18 February 2020 DDM Debt AB initiated a written procedure to request that certain amendments are made to the terms and conditions of its up to EUR 150M senior secured floating rate bonds.

Comment by the CEO

2019 has been a year of transformation for DDM, as we continue to deliver on our strategic growth plan as a specialized investor and manager in secured non-performing loans (“NPL”). In 2019, Estimated Remaining Collections (“ERC”) has grown by 37% to EUR 328M following portfolio acquisitions of approximately EUR 100M across our core markets. A significant proportion was invested in secured portfolios.

Furthermore, we successfully refinanced our debt structure to improve flexibility, extending the maturity of our existing financing, which in combination with strong collections will support our future growth.

Strong net collections following recent acquisitions in core markets

During the fourth quarter we received adjusted net collections totaling EUR 15.7M, principally from the Balkans and Greece following recent acquisitions. DDM partially sold a portfolio recently acquired in Croatia containing consumer receivables.

Adjusted net collections for the full year 2019 amounted to EUR 65.4M, largely in line with record collections for the full year 2018 of EUR 65.7M. Strong collections in 2019 were primarily driven by large, secured collections received in the Balkans including from the joint venture acquired in Croatia together with B2Holding in May and collections in Greece following the buy-out of the co-investor in July. This resulted in adjusted cash EBITDA of EUR 11.9M in the fourth quarter and EUR 52.7M for the full year 2019.

Significant acquisitions in secured portfolios during 2019

We have acquired significant distressed asset portfolios totaling approximately EUR 100M across our core markets during 2019. The proportion of secured portfolios has increased from 61% of ERC at December 2018 to 70% of ERC at December 2019, with the majority of collections expected to be received in the next three years.

Continued refinancing of debt structure supports future growth

In March, we secured a new Revolving Credit Facility (“RCF”) of EUR 27M at a significantly lower cost of funding with an international bank, priced at Euribor plus a margin of 350 basis points. We then successfully refinanced the existing EUR 85M bond by issuing a new EUR 100M bond in April with a three-year term, priced at Euribor plus a margin of 925 basis points. The EUR 27M RCF was undrawn at 31 December and is available until March 2021, and cash on hand was EUR 12M at the end of December.

In July we refinanced the existing EUR 12M bonds issued by DDM Finance AB, extending the maturity to June 2022 and issued a further EUR 6M of bonds. Part of the net proceeds were used to provide a shareholder loan to DDM Debt AB, which thereby qualifies as equity under the existing senior secured bond framework in DDM Debt AB.