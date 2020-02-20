CELLINK joins Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Lab global accelerator program

Cellink AB Publicerad:
CELLINK today announced that it has joined Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Lab global accelerator program, with the aim to optimize the complex bioprinting process and provide a unique and intuitive 3D design experience for its bioprinting users across geographies.
CELLINK will have access to Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform to model and simulate the 3D bioprinting process, as well as benefit from mentoring by the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab network of experts in 3D printing, 3D modeling and simulation. This will enable CELLINK to better predict and understand how living material would behave once it is bioprinted, where there may be problems, and how they can be fixed, before bioprinting an actual structure. By optimizing this process, CELLINK can help academia and pharmaceutical companies bioprint organs in a more efficient way, to test drugs in a unique, organ-like environment and accelerate their research.
“CELLINK’s participation in Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Lab global accelerator program is strategic to our goal of making bioprinting an intuitive process for users regardless of their level of expertise. It also marks the official start of a promising journey led by two companies that are transforming the life sciences industry,” said Hector Martinez, co-founder and CTO, CELLINK. “Since its founding, CELLINK has consistently prioritized intuitive design to make bioprinting accessible to users. By using Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, we take a powerful step toward optimizing the bioprinting process for users worldwide.”
“The additive manufacturing revolution is being driven by breakthroughs in material science and engineering,” said Frédéric Vacher, Head of Innovation, Dassault Systèmes. “Bioprinting offers tremendous potential to improve and extend life in all communities, from the third world to the most advanced societies. We are pleased to partner with CELLINK to accelerate maturing these disruptive technologies to serve humankind.”
About CELLINK
CELLINK is the leading 3D bioprinter provider and the first bioink company in the world. We focus on developing and commercializing bioprinting technologies to allow researchers to print human organs and tissues for pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications. Founded in 2016 and active in more than 50 countries, CELLINK is changing the future of medicine as we know it. Visit www.cellink.com to learn more. CELLINK is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under CLNK. Erik Penser Bank AB is the company’s certified adviser, available by phone at +46 846 383 00 and by email at: certifiedadviser@penser.se.
About Dassault Systèmes
For almost 40 years, Dassault Systèmes has been a pioneer in enabling digital transformation of multiple industries and domains through advanced multi-scale and multi-physics modeling and simulation capabilities. Its 3DEXPERIENCE Lab is an open innovation laboratory and accelerator program dedicated to nurturing and empowering disruptive projects that have the potential to transform society.
