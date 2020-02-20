CELLINK joins Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Lab global accelerator program

CELLINK today announced that it has joined Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Lab global accelerator program, with the aim to optimize the complex bioprinting process and provide a unique and intuitive 3D design experience for its bioprinting users across geographies.

CELLINK will have access to Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform to model and simulate the 3D bioprinting process, as well as benefit from mentoring by the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab network of experts in 3D printing, 3D modeling and simulation. This will enable CELLINK to better predict and understand how living material would behave once it is bioprinted, where there may be problems, and how they can be fixed, before bioprinting an actual structure. By optimizing this process, CELLINK can help academia and pharmaceutical companies bioprint organs in a more efficient way, to test drugs in a unique, organ-like environment and accelerate their research.

“CELLINK’s participation in Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Lab global accelerator program is strategic to our goal of making bioprinting an intuitive process for users regardless of their level of expertise. It also marks the official start of a promising journey led by two companies that are transforming the life sciences industry,” said Hector Martinez, co-founder and CTO, CELLINK. “Since its founding, CELLINK has consistently prioritized intuitive design to make bioprinting accessible to users. By using Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, we take a powerful step toward optimizing the bioprinting process for users worldwide.”

“The additive manufacturing revolution is being driven by breakthroughs in material science and engineering,” said Frédéric Vacher, Head of Innovation, Dassault Systèmes. “Bioprinting offers tremendous potential to improve and extend life in all communities, from the third world to the most advanced societies. We are pleased to partner with CELLINK to accelerate maturing these disruptive technologies to serve humankind.”