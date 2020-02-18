Gaming Innovation Group reports Q4 2019

The B2C divestiture reduces complexity and financial leverage, enabling complete focus on driving the inherent strategic opportunities in the core B2B platform and media, creating a foundation for sustainable earnings and growth. “It is a great honor to write my first shareholder letter to you after my appointment as CEO in November 2019. The dynamics in the online gambling industry, both competitive and regulatory, have changed dramatically in the last two years and we as a company are forcefully adapting to that. We are coming out of a strategic review initiated in November last year, I am certain the actions taken will place the Company in a truly exciting position for growth while securing the sustainability of the Company’s financial position by significantly reducing its debt and leverage”, says Richard Brown, CEO of GiG. Financial Highlights Revenues in Q4 2019 of €29.4m (39.9)

EBITDA in Q4 2019 was €4.8m (5.0) with an EBITDA margin of 16.4% (12.6%)

Revenues for the B2C segment in Q4 2019 were €19.0m (25.8), EBITDA was €4.1m (0.8) with an EBITDA margin of 22% (3%)

Revenues for the B2B segment in Q4 2019 were €12.1m (16.4), EBITDA was €0.8m (4.3)

Revenues in the B2B Media Services were €7.5m (8.7) in Q4 2019, EBITDA was €4.0m (4.9)

Other operating expenses were €13.7m (15.4) a reduction by 12%, the number of employees decreased from 706 to 648 year-on-year Operational Highlights Richard Brown appointed new CEO on 6 November 2019

Introduction of fixed fee platform payment model

GiG launches Hard Rock International’s online sportsbook in Iowa

GiG signed with Mr Green in Latvia for platform services, casino and sportsbook

Renewal of contract with B2B partner Armstrong Operations Ltd. incl two new brands, the signed on the platform with the new fixed fee payment model Events after Q4 Divestment of the B2C vertical to Betsson Group

Introduction of GiG’s next generation data platform, to be sold to existing customers and separately to external customers

Extension of contract with a current platform customer with the addition of two new brands on the fixed fee model

Revenues in January were 8% higher than the average in Q4 2019 Outlook and guidance GiG will become one of few fully independent of B2C, B2B providers after divestment of the B2C segment which will give the Company dedicated focus on building the B2B business

Strategic review continues for its proprietary sportsbook; GiG is actively discussing joint ventures or other constellations with potential partners to release the true asset value of the sportsbook and to secure external long term funding

With the divestment of the B2C vertical, full year 2020 revenues are expected in the range of €70 - 75 million, with an EBITDA expected in the range of €14 – 17 million, including, for comparison, B2C as continued operations until completion of the transaction Investor presentation and webcast

