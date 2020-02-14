Nexam Chemical Holding AB (publ) Year-End Report 1 January – 31 December 2019

106 percent sales growth for NEXAMITE® and NEXIMID® during the year
Significant events:
- Sales growth continues, +8% compared to the corresponding quarter in 2018.
- The NEXAMITE® and NEXIMID®-based range, Performance Chemicals, in strong growth. + 36% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2018, the growth mainly attributable to products intended for PET foam manufacturing. The growth for Performance Chemicals for the full year 2019 was + 106%.
- Sales in the color and additive masterbatch, Performance Masterbatch, were -7% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2018. For the full year 2019, sales in the area decreased by 3% percent.
- The large order intake for Performance Chemicals resulted in stressed material flows, which had a negative impact on profitability and cash flow during the quarter
Financials:
- Net sales during quarter amounted to SEK 32,024,000 (29,547,000) and for the full year SEK 130,057,000 (109,835,00).
- Profit before depreciation (EBITDA) for the quarter was SEK – 2,814,000 (- 894,000) and for the full year – 5,576,000 (- 5,757,000).
- In comparison to the beginning of the year, cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 23,101,000 (53,705,000).
- Cash flow from the operating activities during the quarter amounted to SEK - 8,631,000 (- 4,203,000) and for the full year SEK - 21,277,000 (- 12,887,000).
- Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK - 0.09 (- 0.05) for the quarter and for the full year SEK -0,25 (-0,25).
- The Board proposes no dividend for the year 2019.
Key events after the end of the period
The Board of Directors of Nexam Chemicals Holding AB has decided that a new share issue will take place during the spring 2020
Lomma 14 February 2020
The Board of Directors
These financial statements have been reviewed by the Company´s auditor.
Note: This press release has been translated from Swedish. The Swedish text shall govern for all purposes and prevail in case of any discrepancy with the English version.
For more information, please contact:
Johan Arvidsson, CEO, +46-708 97 44 39, johan.arvidsson@nexamchemical.com
About Nexam Chemical
Nexam Chemical develops technology and products that make it possible to significantly improve the production process and properties of most types of plastics in a cost-effective manner and with retained production technology. The improved properties include strength, toughness, temperature and chemical resistance as well as service life. The improvements in properties that can be achieved by using Nexam Chemical's technology make it possible to replace metals and other heavier or more expensive materials with plastics in a number of applications. In applications where plastic is already used, Nexam Chemicals products can improve the manufacturing process, reducing material use and enable more environmental friendly alternatives. Example of commercial applications: pipe manufacturing, foam production and high-performance plastics. More information about the business will be found on www.nexamchemical.com. The company´s Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB. FNCA Sweden AB can be reached at info@fnca.se or by phone +46-8 528 00 399.
