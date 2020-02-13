Incell certifies next generation Smart Lithium Batteries™ for US and Canada

In total three NMC lithium batteries have been certified: the SLB48-050-124-1U, 19”, 2U 50 Ah battery, the SLB48-100-226-1U, a 23”, 2U 100 Ah battery and SLB48-100-144-1U, a 19”,4U 100 Ah battery.

“We are very excited to receive these certificates which demanded extensive research, development and innovation in the design of the safety requirements to meet the rigorous UL1973 standard. We feel it has been worth the substantial investment by our Swedish design and engineering team to reach this goal and we now look forward to servicing our exisiting and new customers in the USA and Canada”, says Stefan Jansson CEO INCELL International.

With the new generation of Incell SLB™ Products, available in versions certified to IEC and UL standards, ranging from 30 to 250 Ah, Incell has taken leadership role in terms of safety of telecom lithium batteries. The new features include a completely redundant safety design with well over 100 single-fault cases proven safe. Additional safety features include single cell propagation prevention and ingress protection options.

In addition, the SLB™ already have a number of features highly valued by our customers, including ease of use, plug-and-play compatibility with existing rectifier systems, i.e., works with any rectifier thanks to Incell‘s patented charge control function, Current Limiting Device (CLD™) and extensive monitoring and analytics capabilities, all which have been improved further in the new generation of SLB™