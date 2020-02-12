tretton37 provides software development expertise to Paradox Interactive

A number of developers from IT consultancy tretton37 will be working with Paradox Interactive on a confidential project. Paradox Interactive, a game developer and publisher located in Stockholm, is known for games such as Crusader Kings II, Cities: Skylines, and BATTLETECH. The development will now be reinforced by a team from tretton37 for a project that is to be announced in the future.
“tretton37 had an excellent array of staffing options, especially with advanced experience which isn't always easy to come by. We look forward to this collaboration and to eventually telling you exactly what we are working on,” said Kate Traver, Project Manager at Paradox Interactive.
In total, a team of six developers from tretton37 will work on the project on-site at Paradox Interactive.
“We work actively and consciously to find projects that are rewarding for both our customers and our employees. The collaboration with Paradox Interactive is a great fit in every way, and we really look forward to starting this project together” said Tommy Albinsson, consulting manager at tretton37.
About tretton37
tretton37 work with the whole spectra of the software development process; from development, through testing, coaching, and management.
tretton37 was founded in 2010 and has more than 200 employees from more than 20 countries divided between offices in Stockholm, Lund, Helsingborg, Borlänge and Ljubljana.
About Paradox Interactive
Paradox Interactive is a leading global publisher of strategy games for PC and console. The company has developed and published a world-renowned catalogue stretching back to 1999, with players hailing from all around the world.
The publisher’s steadily-growing portfolio includes firmly established franchises such as the critically acclaimed Europa Universalis, Crusader Kings, Hearts of Iron, and S tellaris series created by Paradox Development Studio, the Age of Wonders series created by Triumph Studios, as well as award-winning titles such as Cities: Skylines, Pillars of Eternity, and more from a network of partner studios. Paradox is the owner of the World of Darkness IPs and is publishing V ampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2.
Paradox’s head offices are located in Stockholm, Sweden. Our development studios are located in Stockholm, Malmö and Umeå, Sweden, in Delft, The Netherlands, in Seattle, Washington, and in Berkeley, California. We share a passion for gaming and gamers, and our goal is to provide deep and challenging games with hours of gameplay and endless variety to our ever-growing community.
Head of Marketing tretton37: Victoria Holmqvist
Tel: +46 (0) 705 1337 60
Email: Victoria.Holmqvist@tretton37.com
