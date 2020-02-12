tretton37 provides software development expertise to Paradox Interactive

“tretton37 had an excellent array of staffing options, especially with advanced experience which isn't always easy to come by. We look forward to this collaboration and to eventually telling you exactly what we are working on,” ​said Kate Traver, Project Manager at Paradox Interactive.

In total, a team of six developers from tretton37 will work on the project on-site at Paradox Interactive.

“We work actively and consciously to find projects that are rewarding for both our customers and our employees. The collaboration with Paradox Interactive is a great fit in every way, and we really look forward to starting this project together” ​said Tommy Albinsson, consulting manager at tretton37.

About tretton37