Andreas Soll, a prominent Business Development Expert, joins Internet Vikings

Stockholm, December, 2020 - Internet Vikings, a premium cloud hosting, domain management, and marketing solutions service provider, recruits Andreas Soll to lead the commercial unit of their Domain Marketing department.

Soll has been involved in the domain business since 1999, and from 2007 to date, he was responsible for managing the Corporate Domain Business at Key-Systems GmbH. Joining Internet Vikings, Andreas brings his fundamental knowledge in a wide range of IT-solutions and communication areas. He will become a valuable asset to the Internet Vikings Domain Management Department as a Sales Manager.“Internet Vikings is well-known in the domain management and services sector. The current product portfolio, along with the ecosystem of know-how and technology, uniquely positions this company on the market. I believe that our collaboration will bring a lot of value to our customers”, says Andreas Soll.

Rickard Vikström, the CCO of Internet Vikings, comments: “Andreas' broad customer experience, combined with his deep understanding of the product, market trends, and dynamics make him a great addition to our team.” Internet Vikings’ CEO Peter Ekmark adds: “Andreas has knowledge and skills we were missing to scale up our Domain Names Management business area. Andreas is the right person to help us accelerate and drive continued growth”.

Despite all the difficulties of 2020 for businesses worldwide, Internet Vikings have almost doubled in staff, actively hiring professionals. Attracting talent and skills the likes of Andreas Soll shows that there's no stopping the momentum the company gained. 

For press inquiries, please contact Peter Ekmark 

peter.ekmark@internetvikings.com 


