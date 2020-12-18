Settlement between Uponor Innovation AB and Nexam Chemical AB

Nexam Chemical AB and Uponor Innovation AB have entered into a settlement agreement to resolve a litigation concerning patent rights for Polyethylene Pipe applications. In the settlement Nexam Chemical AB will withdraw the litigation against Uponor Innovation AB for the Patent including products based on Nexam materials (PCT/EP2016/058812). In the same settlement Uponor Innovation AB has issued a licence for Nexam Chemical Holding AB to sell products under the same patent with a licencing fee. Uponor will under this agreement exclusively buy the active component from Nexam Chemical AB.

With the patented technology it is possible to create peroxide free X-linked Polyethylene pipes. It is also possible to improve processability and properties of Polyethylene pipes.

This agreement is a success that sets a solid ground for both companies, says Johan Arvidsson, CEO of Nexam Chemical Holding AB. We now can continue to focus on innovative differentiating technology in the pipe market instead of a patent dispute, Johan Arvidsson continues.

We are equally satisfied with the result and about the possibility to concentrate on the development work in this area, comments Reetta Härkki, General Counsel of Uponor Corporation.

Note: This news has been translated from Swedish. The Swedish text shall govern for all purposes and prevail in case of any discrepancy with the English version.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Arvidsson, CEO, +46-708 97 44 39, johan.arvidsson@nexamchemical.com

Reetta Härkki, General Counsel, +358 40 864 3322, reetta.harkki@uponor.com

