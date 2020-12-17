Annons

Nanoform and Herantis partner to look for opportunities to enhance BBB penetration of CDNF and xCDNF molecules

Nanoform

Inside information

Nanoform Finland Plc

December 17, 2020 at 7:15 p.m. Finnish time

Helsinki, Finland – Nanoform Finland Plc, an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, and Herantis Pharma Plc, an innovative drug development company, today announced that they have signed a letter of intent to collaborate to seek to enhance nasal drug delivery to the brain of Herantis’ CDNF and xCDNF therapies (Parkinson’s disease) using Nanoform’s proprietary biological nanoparticle technology.

The planned and non-exclusive collaboration is intended to assess the utility of Nanoform’s latest platform technology for biologic drugs. The technology was recently launched, post filing of a provisional patent application with the US Patent Office, to enable production of biological nanoparticles as small as 50 nm.

Subject to finalizing definitive agreements, Nanoform will in this partnership carry out, for compensation on standard commercial terms, two Proof of Concept studies on Herantis’ CDNF and xCDNF molecules leveraging Nanoform’s novel platform and its in-house formulation expertise. The goal of the planned collaboration is to increase the probability of success for enhanced BBB (Blood-Brain-Barrier) penetration in the nasal drug delivery route for CDNF and x-CDNF.

Nanoform is committed to supporting Herantis in the development of these programs and has undertaken to invest, subject to certain customary conditions, 1,600,000 euros in a planned immediate directed share issue by Herantis.

“We are delighted to support Herantis Pharma in their development programs in CDNF and latest generation xCDNF molecules. Completing this deal validates the strong market interest in, and potential value that, Nanoform’s platform technologies can add to pharmaceutical development programs and to the patient” said Prof. Edward Hæggström, CEO of Nanoform.

“We look forward to working together to enhance and enable superior formulations of the pioneering new drugs we have developed. Nanoform’s technologies show much promise for enhanced drug delivery applications in this complex and challenging field. It is our hope that this will open up new possibilities for improving the lives of patients with Parkinson’s and other related diseases. We value the opportunity to enter into collaboration with Nanoform and look forward to what the future brings.” said Dr. Craig Cook, CEO, Herantis Pharma.

For further information, please contact:

Prof. Edward Hæggström, CEO

edward.haeggstrom@nanoform.com / +358 29 415 0684

For investor relations queries, please contact:

Henri von Haartman, Director of Investor Relations

hvh@nanoform.com / +46 7686 650 11

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform’s platform technologies. The Company focuses on reducing attrition in clinical trials and on enhancing drug molecules’ formulation performance through its nanoforming services. Nanoform’s capabilities span the small to large molecule development space and the company focuses on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications. Nanoform’s shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 562 1806.

For more information please visit http://www.nanoform.com

About Herantis Pharma Plc

Herantis Pharma Plc is an innovative drug development company looking to break the boundaries of standard therapeutic approaches. Our regenerative medicine drug candidates include i. CDNF biological therapy that acts on the proteostatic mechanisms of disease for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases, and ii. Lymfactin® VEGF-C gene therapy for restoring lymphatic structure and function for the treatment of oncology related secondary Lymphedema and other lymphatic based diseases. The Herantis programs are potentially disease modifying that treat the cause as well as symptoms of disease, and bring the innovation necessary to provide further treatment options in underserved diseases. The shares of Herantis are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit https://www.herantis.com

Forward-Looking Statements (Nanoform)

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Nanoform’s strategy, business plans and focus. The words may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, any related to Nanoform’s business, operations, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines, competition from other companies, and other risks specified in Nanoform’s prospectus published (on May 22, 2020) in connection with Nanoform’s initial public offering (the “Prospectus”) under “Risk Factors” and in our other filings or documents furnished to the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority in connection with the Prospectus. Nanoform cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nanoform disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Nanoform’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

Nanoform
