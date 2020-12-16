Annons

Completion of sale of Connector

Ocean Yield

Reference is made to the press release dated 4 December 2020, where Ocean Yield ASA announced that it had agreed to sell the offshore construction and cable-lay vessel Connector to a third party. 

The sale has today been successfully completed and the vessel delivered to its new owner.

Company contact:

Eirik Eide (CFO), Tel +47 24 13 01 91

Investor Relations contact:

Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & Investor Relations), Tel +47 24 13 01 82

Ocean Yield
