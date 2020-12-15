Annons

BNP Paribas announces new appointments in its Nordic division to further support its growth ambitions

BNP Paribas strengthens its position as a leading Global European bank in the Nordic region with senior appointments across its Global Markets business

BNP Paribas Nordic Region

As part of BNP Paribas' ambition to be the leading banking partner in EMEA, the Nordic region has been identified as a strategic priority where the Group aims to grow its Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB), which includes Global Markets (GM) business and further drive the expansion in the region.

In this context, BNP Paribas has reinforced its teams with two key appointments across its Nordic Global Markets business. This initiative will help to partner even more closely with our corporate and Financial Institution clients and accompany their development in Europe and globally.

Claus Buch-Andersen is appointed Head of Global Markets Nordics Institutional Sales. After 4 years of co-managing the Nordic GM Institutional franchise in Fixed Income, Claus will relocate to Stockholm and drive Institutional sales efforts across rates, FX, credit, equity derivatives, commodities and solutions.

Johan Wessman is appointed Head of Global Markets Nordics Corporate Sales. After several years in FX and rates, Johan will relocate to Stockholm and drive Corporate sales efforts across rates, FX, credit, strategic equity and commodities for all corporate clients.

“We are the largest global bank across the Nordic countries and have a long-term commitment to the region. We are investing heavily in the region, both in terms of capital and employees. These key appointments firmly show our objective to further strengthen our local platform and our goal of becoming the leading Global European bank for our Nordic clients,” said Eirik Winter, CEO for BNP Paribas Group Nordic Region and Head of CIB Nordics.

Press Contact:

Frida Stockenvall

T +46 (8) 5623 2804 |  frida.stockenvall@bnpparibas.com

 

BNP Paribas Nordic Region
