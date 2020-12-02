PRESS RELEASE

Nanoform Finland Plc

December 2nd, 2020

4 p.m. Finnish time

Nanoform makes US TV debut in Advancements with Ted Danson (CNBC)

Helsinki, Finland – Nanoform Finland Plc (“Nanoform”), an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, will be featured in an upcoming Advancements episode broadcasting via CNBC on Saturday, December 12 at 2:30 pm (ET). Hosted by Ted Danson, the Advancements series is an information-based educational show focusing on cutting-edge developments in a variety of fields. Its aim is to enlighten the public on how technology and innovation continue to transform the world.

Viewers will learn how Nanoform’s award-winning CESS® nanoparticle engineering technology can potentially double the number of drug candidates progressing into clinic. The use of Nanoform’s unique process to open up new drug delivery routes and improve the lives of patients worldwide will also be explored.

The TV feature represents a valuable opportunity for Nanoform to increase awareness of its technology globally. Following its broadcast, the episode will be available for on-demand viewing on Amazon Prime Video. On Wednesday, December 9 at 12 pm (ET) Nanoform will bring public attention to the episode with a 15-minute advertisement on the Thomson Reuters building in Times Square, New York City.

Prof. Edward Hæggström, Nanoform CEO, commented “Innovation has real impact when people know about it, and we are thrilled to partner with Advancements to show the power of our technology to the public. Our driving force is to provide hope for patients by helping novel drugs progress to the market, and this feature will bring that vision to TV screens across the USA.”

Christian Jones, Nanoform CCO: “From a Finnish start-up to the increasingly globalized company we are today, Nanoform’s journey continues to reach new heights. By partnering with Advancements, we will now be able to explain to viewers how our physics-based approach can solve one of Pharma’s biggest challenges by improving the solubility and bioavailability of new drug candidates.”

For further information, please contact:

Prof. Edward Hæggström, CEO

edward.haeggstrom@nanoform.com / +358 29 370 0150

For investor relations queries, please contact:

Henri von Haartman, Director of Investor Relations

hvh@nanoform.com / +46 7686 650 11

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform’s platform technologies. The Company focuses on reducing attrition in clinical trials and on enhancing drug molecules’ formulation performance through its nanoforming services. Nanoform’s capabilities span the small to large molecule development space and the company focuses on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications. Nanoform’s shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 562 1806. For more information please visit http://www.nanoform.com

