EcoDataCenter lays the foundation for continued expansion with a new CEO and a new company structure

EcoDataCenter AB has recruited Carl Frögelius, former head of Sweden for Oracle, as the new CEO of the company's operational activities. At the same time, the company is launching a new group structure. The recruitment and the new company structure aim to facilitate continued expansion based on the company's climate-focused data center concept.

Carl Frögelius has worked in the IT and telecom industry for more than 30 years, most recently as CEO at Oracle Sweden for the past five years. When EcoDataCenter now launches a new company structure, he will take over as CEO of the company's operational activities. At the same time, Lars Schedin becomes the Group CEO with a focus on strategy and sustainability, as the company now restructures its operations.

“Both the recruitment of Carl and the change in our structure are performed to support continued expansion. Carl is an extremely qualified CEO who has worked in the industry for more than three decades and who is now given the responsibility to run and develop our fast-growing data center business. As Group CEO, I will invest in continuing the consolidation of the Nordic data center market based on our unique and climate-focused data center concept,” says Lars Schedin, Group CEO of EcoDataCenter.

“I have followed EcoDataCenter's development and am impressed by the strong development of the industry and the company's progress in strengthening its position in the European market through important agreements with well-known customers. I look forward to being a part of taking EcoDataCenter to the next level, says Carl Frögelius, CEO of EcoDataCenter Sweden.

In 2018, EcoDataCenter attracted global attention when launching the world's first climate-positive data center. The following year the renowned industry magazine Data Economy appointed Lars Schedin as one of the world’s 50 leading people in working to decrease the environmental impact from data centers. Since then, the company has acquired the data center Fortlax in Piteå and a data center facility in Stockholm. During the same period, EcoDataCenter has also signed agreements with companies such as BMW and H&M. The strength of the main owner, real estate fund Areim, grants the financial conditions required to consolidate the Nordic data center industry based on EcoDataCenter's climate-focused concept.

“Our ambition is to create a Nordic alternative signified by environmental focus and high quality for targeting large international players who want to establish themselves in the Nordic region. The global interest we gain from the industry proves the relevance in our offer,” Lars Schedin concludes.

Press contact:

Lars Schedin, Group CEO of EcoDataCenter, 070-696 56 04, lars.schedin@ecodatacenter.se

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

EcoDataCenter lays the foundation for continued expansion with a new CEO and a new company structure





Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se



