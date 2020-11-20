Gaming Innovation Group to expand partnership with K.A.K. DOO with online and retail sportsbook deal

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has today signed a long-term agreement with existing casino client K.A.K. DOO Skopje, hospitality, tourism and services company (K.A.K.) for the provision of GiG’s sportsbook, including online, over the counter (OTC), omnichannel and on premise sport solution to launch both their digital and land-based sports betting operation in the regulated North Macedonian market.



K.A.K. and Gaming Innovation Group signed a long-term agreement in September this year for the provision of GiG’s platform, frontend solution and managed services to power K.A.K.'s digital casino transformation. Today's additional agreement follows K.A.K. ‘s decision to enter into Macedonia’s growing sports betting market under their own license, allowing up to an initial 25 physical sites across the country as well as online operations.

Gaming Innovation Group will provide K.A.K. with its end-to-end sportsbook, delivering an online offering as well as a physical offering through GiG’s over the counter, omnichannel retail solution. Through GiG’s partnership with Betgenius, end-to-end live data, trading and risk management services will also be delivered as part of the agreement. This allows K.A.K. to offer its customers official sports betting content from over 300 competitions including the English Premier League, Serie A and EuroLeague basketball.

The agreement is based on a combined fixed fee and revenue share structure.The sports offering is expected to go-live in Q2 2021, and is expected to make a positive contribution to GiG's revenues from H2 2021 onwards.

Ognjan Cigovski, Chief Executive Officer of K.A.K. DOO Skopje says: “Our recent decision to expand into both the retail and online sportsbook market was a natural step for us, building on our successful land-based casino activities and we see it as a very exciting proposition. We can now offer our customers a full suite of products across multiple locations as well as online. We are excited to partner with GiG on this venture who’s product and service offering were a great fit for what we want to achieve in the local Sportsbook space.”

Richard Brown, Chief Executive Officer of GiG says, “I am very pleased to expand our partnership with K.A.K, they have secured a local sports betting license and have exciting growth plans which are highly complementary to their existing premier retail casino presence in the country. By adding our online and OTC sportsbook technology offering to the online casino also powered by GiG, K.A.K’s end users will have a seamless end-to-end experience. We are very much looking forward to working with them to deliver a great product to the local market."

For further information, please contact:

Richard Brown, CEO, richard.brown@gig.com, +34 661599025

Tore Formo, Group CFO, tore@gig.com, +47 91668678

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group’s vision is ‘To be the industry-leading platform and media provider delivering world-class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG’s mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

About K.A.K. DOO

K.A.K. DOO, based in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, is one of the longest established corporations consisting of top brands (Le Grand Casino, Resort Mavrovo, Hotel Epinal) under its portfolio investing in Macedonian Hospitality and Tourism market for more than 25 years and counting more than 300 employees.

K.A.K. DOO with more than two decades under it’s belt has transformed the gaming industry into a real live experience, operating as the first corporation with two Casinos in two different cities, in Skopje and Bitola. As the dominant Casinos in North Macedonia, the Le Grand Casino brand serves as a trustworthy and authentic entertainment and gaming company and is the equivalent of the fair game in the Casino industry in Republic of North Macedonia running by its motto “Always a fair game!”.



Resort Mavrovo – Ski Center Mavrovo, Hotel Bistra, Hotel Sport, Hotel Lodge is another brand operating under K.A.K. Doo. It is one of Macedonia’s longest established ski resorts, and one of the most famed, prestigious and distinguished winter & summer sports destinations in North Macedonia, a popular resort with high-quality accommodation and well-established services. Hotel Epinal, located in the ancient town of Heraklea Linkestis – now Bitola, under the elegant architecture of Ottoman Empire, remains the synonym of Macedonian hospitality with luxurious and rich offerings.

