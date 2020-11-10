Annons

OMXSPI

-0,73%

S&P 500

+1,17%

FTSE 100

+0,86%

DAX 30

-0,38%

NIKKEI

+0,26%

USD

+0,18%

EURO

-0,08%

GULD

+0,46%

Gaming Innovation Group signs final agreement with Grupo Slots

Gaming Innovation Group

Reference is made to the announcement on 4 August 2020, where Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) announced it had signed a heads of terms agreement with Grupo Slots LOTBA S.E, Argentina’s premier gaming and entertainment group, to enter the regulated City of Buenos Aires online gaming market.

GiG has today signed the final agreement with Grupo Slots for a full online turnkey solution, which includes the technical iGaming platform, Sportsbook, front-end development, GiG’s data platform & GiG Logic. The minimum contract period is 4 years with an automatic extension for one additional year, and is based on a revenue share model in combination with set up fees. 

Grupo Slots is headquartered in San Luis, Argentina, and provides top-of-the-line entertainment and leisure services in more than 20 locations across Argentina, where it operates casinos, gambling & bingo halls, lottery, and also the online gaming website Jugadon.com in addition to hotels, restaurants and convention centers.    

Argentina is regulating online gambling on a province by province basis, and Grupo Slots in the process to obtain a license for Buenos Aires City, anticipated to be the largest market within Argentina. The license is expected to be granted early 2021 with go live in Q1 2021.

For further information, please contact:
Richard Brown, CEO, richard.brown@gig.com, +34 661599025
Tore Formo, Group CFO, tore@gig.com, +47 91668678

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)
Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group’s vision is ‘To be the industry leading platform and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers.  GiG’s mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com
 

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Gaming Innovation Group
Live

Se Di TV – Sveriges nya ekonomi-tv-kanal

Mer från Dagens industri

Vi använder cookies för att förbättra funktionaliteten på våra sajter, för att kunna rikta relevant innehåll och annonser till dig och för att vi ska kunna säkerställa att tjänsterna fungerar som de ska. Läs mer i vår cookiepolicy.
Läs mer

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

  • Full tillgång till di.se med nyheter och analyser

  • Tillgång till över 1100 aktiekurser i realtid

  • Innehållet i alla Di:s appar, tjänster och nyhetsbrev

3 månader för
197 kr
Spara 1000 kr

Prenumerera

Redan prenumerant?