Bulletin from the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting in SynAct Pharma AB

Today, on 6 November 2020, an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting was held in SynAct Pharma AB. A summary of the adopted resolutions follows below. All resolutions were adopted with the required majority.

Election and remuneration to the board of directors

The meeting resolved in accordance with the shareholders’ proposal that the board of directors shall consist of five ordinary board members without deputy board members, to elect Uli Hacksell as new ordinary board member for the period until the next annual shareholders’ meeting along with the current board members and that board remuneration for the period until the next annual shareholders’ meeting shall be paid with SEK 30,000 to Uli Hacksell (equivalent to an annual remuneration of SEK 60,000).

Lund on 6 November 2020

SynAct Pharma AB (publ)

The English text is an unofficial translation. In case of any discrepancies between the Swedish text and the English translation, the Swedish text shall prevail.

The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, for publication on 6 November 2020.





For further information about SynAct Pharma AB, please contact:

Jeppe Øvlesen Thomas Jonassen

CEO, SynAct Pharma AB CSO, SynAct Pharma AB

Phone: +45 28 44 75 67 Phone: +45 40 15 66 69

Mail: joo@synactpharma.com Mail: tj @synactpharma.com



Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

Press release Swedish Version 20201106





Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se