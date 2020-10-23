Gaming Innovation Group signs platform agreement with Bet Seven Online Ltd.

(Malta, 23.10.2020) Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has today signed a long-term agreement with Bet Seven Online Ltd for the provision of GiG’s platform, frontend development and managed services to launch its first brand, SuperSeven. The agreement is based on a fixed fee model and has a duration of minimum three years with automatic extension for an additional two plus one years.

Bet Seven Online Ltd. is a privately owned company operated by a team that have achieved great success in both offline and online casino operations. The company's first brand, SuperSeven, will be launched with the aim of providing an instant, immediate and meaningful reward engine alongside an unparalleled level of service to its customers. SuperSeven will look to utilise proven elements of gamification that enhances the core gameplay whilst allowing customers to use their skills and perception to win significant prizes for themselves and others.

The casino offering is expected to launch in H1 2021, and this partnership is expected to make a positive contribution to GiG's revenues from H2 2021 onwards. SuperSeven will be operating under their own license.

Christopher de Lima, Chief Executive Officer of Bet Seven Online says, “I am so very pleased with the process in working with GiG who are clearly the best platform for our requirements. Recruiting Tim Parker as Chief Operations Officer has been pivotal with our aim in developing the right culture with initially a small team who are all highly regarded in the online industry.”

Tim Parker, Chief Operations Officer for Bet Seven Online says, “We had a very specific product aim and end user experience in mind when we started to search the market for a platform. It became clear very early on that GiG could provide not only the platform, but the tools and service set that we would need to build a truly unique offering that will be new, exciting and stand out from an increasingly crowded marketplace. I am really looking forward to launching SuperSeven on the GiG platform and working closely with them to achieve a market leading position.”

Richard Brown, Chief Executive Officer of GiG says, “Bet Seven Online Ltd has a team of proven, industry veterans driving its business, whose concepts and attention to detail around customer experience and player safety compliment GiG’s own values. I am delighted that they have chosen our platform, frontend technology and managed services for their new casino brand. We are looking forward to a long term and successful relationship with our new partner.”

For further information, please contact:

Richard Brown, CEO, richard.brown@gig.com, +34 661599025

Tore Formo, Group CFO, tore@gig.com, +47 91668678

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group’s vision is ‘To be the industry leading platform and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG’s mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com.

