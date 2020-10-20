Shareholders of SynAct Pharma proposes Uli Hacksell as new board member

Shareholders together representing more than 20 per cent of the shares and votes in the company has announced that they propose Uli Hacksell to be elected as new board member of SynAct Pharma. For this reason, the board of directors will convene an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to be held on 6 November 2020.

Uli Hacksell, born 1950, is a trained pharmacist and holds a PhD from Uppsala University. Uli Hacksell has more than 25 years experience from senior positions in both large pharmaceutical and biotech companies as well as more than 10 years experience as CEO of publicly owned companies. He is currently board member of Active Biotech AB (publ), Beactica Therapeutics AB, InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB and Medivir AB. Uli Hacksell holds no shares in the company. Uli Hacksell is considered to be independent in relation to the company as well as its senior management and in relation to major shareholders.

“Uli Hacksell has tremendous experience of scaling life science companies and is highly regarded for his broad knowledge based on his past leading positions at US-based ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and Cerecor, as well as his time at Astra. Uli is extremely well connected and brings a depth of experience in business development that will be important for SynAct Pharma’s future success”, said Torbjörn Bjerke, Chairman of SynAct Pharma.

For more information, please refer to the notice to the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting, which will be published as a separate press release.

For further information about SynAct Pharma AB, please contact:

Jeppe Øvlesen Thomas Jonassen

CEO, SynAct Pharma AB CSO, SynAct Pharma AB

Phone: +45 28 44 75 67 Phone: +45 40 15 66 69

Mail: joo@synactpharma.com Mail: tj@synactpharma.com



The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, for publication on 20 October 2020.

