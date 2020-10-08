Annons

Oblique Therapeutics together with collaborators at Sahlgrenska University Hospital and Karolinska Institutet has been granted 5MSEK by Vinnova.

Press Release, October 8, 2020 Oblique Therapeutics AB together with collaborators at Sahlgrenska University Hospital (Gothenburg) and Karolinska Institutet (Stockholm) has been granted 5MSEK by Vinnova to develop neutralizing antibodies towards SARS-CoV-2 and to develop its Abiprot[TM] platform into a first-line-of-defence for future pandemics.

Oblique Therapeutics AB

Gothenburg, Sweden, October 8, 2020  Using the proprietary AbiprotTM antibody discovery platform, Oblique Therapeutics and collaborators had earlier this year demonstrated that potential epitopes for neutralizing antibodies can be identified within days from a single patient nasal swab sample taken at the doctors office.

Vinnova, the Swedish government’s innovation agency, has now granted Oblique Therapeutics and collaborators 5MSEK to further continue the discovery of epitopes and development of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. The project will enable the AbiprotTM platform for express-development of antibodies. 
Neutralizing antibodies are  important complements to vaccines and, in contrast to vaccines,  can be given as a therapy after infection onset. 

The funded project is a collaboration between Oblique Therapeutics and scientists from the Department of Clinical Microbiology at Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden and the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology at Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden.

About Abiprot TM

Oblique Therapeutics has developed a unique, proprietary methodology to identify epitopes on protein targets that have previously proven difficult to address with antibodies. AbiprotTM can identify high-affinity antibody binding sites in any given protein with single amino acid resolution while the protein resides in its native environment. It is based on using a tailored molecular reporter system and proteomics. The platform yields detailed sequence and structure information for epitope identification and development. Oblique Therapeutics is applying this technology for discovery of selective antibody therapeutics targeting, for example, KRAS for the treatment of cancers and several ion channel targets to treat pain.

About Oblique Therapeutics

Oblique Therapeutics is a privately held Swedish biotech developing innovative new medicines for severe diseases with a large unmet medical need focusing on pain and aggressive metastatic cancer. The company uses AbiprotTM, an in-house-invented, next-generation antibody platform that can generate antibodies with programmed function against the full human proteome.https://obliquet.com/

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Sreesha P Srinivasa,  Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Translational R&D Oblique Therapeutics

Email: Sreesh@obliquet.com

For more information in the Scandinavian countries, please contact:

Prof. Owe Orwar, CEO Oblique Therapeutics

Email: owe@obliquet.com

Oblique Therapeutics AB
