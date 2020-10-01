Lipidor strengthens management through strategic hire

Stockholm, 1 October 2020: Lipidor AB (Nasdaq First North: LIPI) today announces that the company is strengthening its management team through the recruitment of Anders Hagman as Chief Development Officer. Hagman will assume the role as of 1 October 2020.

Lipidor's growth journey continues, and the completion of the management team is a key step in the company's development. The goal is to establish the company's innovative AKVANO® technology as the leading formulation platform for the development of skin medicines.

Anders Hagman has a PhD and Master's degree in Analytical Chemistry from Stockholm University, and over 30 years of experience from leading positions and expert roles in the life science sector. His career has included major international pharmaceutical companies such as Pharmacia, AstraZeneca, Recipharm, as well as smaller companies such as Cobra Biologics. He joins Lipidor from his own business as a CMC consultant with expertise in chemistry, manufacturing and control from early research to clinical Phase III.

At Lipidor, Anders Hagman will strengthen the organization, both in day-to-day operations and in the strategic development work with responsibility for the entire product chain from start to finish, and will report to the CEO.

“I am very pleased with the recruitment of Anders Hagman for the new position as Chief Development Officer. Anders' background is a great match for the needs of Lipidor and his solid experience and expertise in drug development will be a valuable complement to the organization,” says Ola Holmlund, CEO of Lipidor AB.

For more information, please contact

Ola Holmlund, CEO

Phone: +46 72 50 70 369

E-mail: ola.holmlund@lipidor.se





Certified Adviser

Corpura Fondkommission AB

Telephone: +46 76 85 32 822

E-mail: ca@corpura.se





