DIVIO TECHNOLOGIES STRENGTHS SALES TEAM WITH TWO NEW ENTERPRISES ACCOUNT EXECUTIVES

Divio Technologies AB (publ) has appointed Jonathan Johansson and Lena Teär Sjögren as Enterprise Account Executives from March.
Divio Publicerad:
Divio Technologies (publ) has appointed Jonathan Johansson and Lena Teär Sjögren as new Enterprise Account Executives, both with a successful track record driving profitable growth within IT-sales.
Jonathan has quickly proven his capability and in a short time built a successful platform and proved himself as an extremely successful sales talent with an impressive track record selling hosting and virtual desktop solutions at ITS Nordic. Lena has a long and outstanding career within a variety of industries but has specialised in the past years in enterprise sales within IT. Lena joins Divio Technologies from Gibon AB where she has been driving strategic sales.
"Divio has aggressive goals and Jonathan and Lena is a welcomed reinforcement to Divio’s newly formed sales team. They will with their spark, determination and combination of experience be very important for our continued growth journey establishing Divio as the premier Cloud Management provider.” says Jon Levin, CEO, Divio Technologies.
"It is with honor that I join Divio on this journey and are looking forward to meet both past and new clients with our market-leading product portfolio. With my history of a primary focus of obtaining new clients in combination with Divio’s proven product gives me a confident outlook across markets", says Jonathan Johansson.
"Divio is in a very exciting phase and position with an attractive product. I am convinced that with my sales skills and passion for sales, I can contribute with growth and business development and make a strong impact for Divio. I am really motivated for this new position and looking forward to being part of the Divio team to utilize Divios potential”, says Lena Teär Sjögren
Press enquiries
For further information about Divio Technologies, please visit divio.com or contact CEO Jon Levin (jon.levin@divio.com) +46 732 44 70 66.
About Divio Technologies
Divio Technologies AB (Publ) is the Cloud Management Software development group behind the Divio platform that simplifies cloud hosting, deployment and development via a proprietary PaaS solution. The Platform allows enterprises to significantly reduce cost, time to market and decreases dependencies on employees as well as cloud vendors.
Divio Technologies AB (Publ)’s Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se
Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se