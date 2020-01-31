DIVIO TECHNOLOGIES STRENGTHS SALES TEAM WITH TWO NEW ENTERPRISES ACCOUNT EXECUTIVES

Divio Technologies (publ) has appointed Jonathan Johansson and Lena Teär Sjögren as new Enterprise Account Executives, both with a successful track record driving profitable growth within IT-sales.

Jonathan has quickly proven his capability and in a short time built a successful platform and proved himself as an extremely successful sales talent with an impressive track record selling hosting and virtual desktop solutions at ITS Nordic. Lena has a long and outstanding career within a variety of industries but has specialised in the past years in enterprise sales within IT. Lena joins Divio Technologies from Gibon AB where she has been driving strategic sales.

"Divio has aggressive goals and Jonathan and Lena is a welcomed reinforcement to Divio’s newly formed sales team. They will with their spark, determination and combination of experience be very important for our continued growth journey establishing Divio as the premier Cloud Management provider.” says Jon Levin, CEO, Divio Technologies.

"It is with honor that I join Divio on this journey and are looking forward to meet both past and new clients with our market-leading product portfolio. With my history of a primary focus of obtaining new clients in combination with Divio’s proven product gives me a confident outlook across markets", says Jonathan Johansson.