Green Jade Games chooses Internet Vikings for premium hosting services

With over 10 data centers worldwide and 50.000 domains on its servers is the Swedish company Internet Vikings quickly gaining market shares on the very competitive market for hosting solutions. Their newest customer, Green Jade Games Ltd. is on the forefront of games development for the iGaming industry.
Internet Vikings International AB Publicerad:
“We were impressed by Internet Vikings ability to deliver dedicated servers to ensure uninterrupted gaming experiences for our customers. This, plus the top-of-line service levels that Internet Vikings is promising and the approval from industry peers were strong factors when we chose this investment.”, says Benedict McDonagh, Managing Director of Green Jade Games.
Internet Vikings boost the performance of the servers with SSD and NVMe hard drives in their global data centers. This gives the customers up to 25 000x better performance than a normal hard drive. An enterprise Remote management software is a standard for all customers choosing this solution as well as 100 Gbit DDoS protection. There is also a cloud solution based on Vmware in their offering.
“The ability to scale-up server capacity on the flash of a microsecond is key in a very demanding industry such as iGaming. The loss of business for operators due to downtime is directly hurting the bottom line. The industry relies on quality and trust so the player’s gaming experience cannot be compromised at any time. We are very pleased that Green Jade Games chose us”, says Peter Ekmark, CEO of Internet Vikings.
For press enquiries, please, contact Rickard Vikström
rv@internetvikings.com
+46 734 40 51 82
Internet Vikings is a premium hosting provider entirely tailored for iGaming operators, gaming platforms, and SEO professionals since 2008. The full suite of services includes Managed Hosting solutions across the most relevant jurisdictions, Domains, SEO Content Sites, and Brand Protection Sites - making Internet Vikings into a One-Stop-Shop and one of the leading providers for technological and digital assets in the iGaming industry.
Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se