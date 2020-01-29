Green Jade Games chooses Internet Vikings for premium hosting services

“We were impressed by Internet Vikings ability to deliver dedicated servers to ensure uninterrupted gaming experiences for our customers. This, plus the top-of-line service levels that Internet Vikings is promising and the approval from industry peers were strong factors when we chose this investment.”, says Benedict McDonagh, Managing Director of Green Jade Games.

Internet Vikings boost the performance of the servers with SSD and NVMe hard drives in their global data centers. This gives the customers up to 25 000x better performance than a normal hard drive. An enterprise Remote management software is a standard for all customers choosing this solution as well as 100 Gbit DDoS protection. There is also a cloud solution based on Vmware in their offering.