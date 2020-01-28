Unity Line offers passengers fast internet with Nowhere Networks

To date Unity Line has had Internet access via satellite connection with limited bandwidth and speed. Passengers have had no possibility for internet connection while at sea. The needs and requirements of its passengers for good quality service has lead Unity Lines to the decision to offer high-speed Internet throughout the whole 160 km route with the help of Nowhere Network’s solution, something which is not possible with its previous satellite set-up.



“We look forward to working with Nowhere Networks as a strategic supplier of a service which is very important to our passengers. The agreement provides us with a complete service which includes the communication solution as well as the management of it around the clock 365 days a year. A supplier which comes highly recommended from other shipping companies and which will handle everything from identifying and negotiating mast sites, operating the equipment, project management etcetera suits us perfectly,” says P-O Forsberg, Deputy Managing Director of Unity Line Ltd Branch Sweden.



“We are very proud to deliver our solution to Unity Lines and look forward to helping them offer high speed internet to their customers, staff and for the IT-systems on the vessels. With Unity Lines we strengthen our position as the market leader in the Baltic Sea and Northern Europe. We feel very comfortable in delivering high speed internet across the Baltic Sea, all the way from Sweden to Poland,” says Asbjörn Frydenlund, CEO, Nowhere Networks.

