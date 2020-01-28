Heroes of Warland soft launch expanded

Nitro Games introduce the biggest update so far to Heroes of Warland, expanding the game with a whole new meta game. Also, the game testing has been expanded to new markets, such as Canada, UK, Brazil and Mexico. As communicated earlier, Nitro Games has been working on a roadmap of updates to the game and this roadmap is now nearing the completion during the first half of 2020.

“I’m really excited about this new update and happy to expand the soft-launch to new markets. I believe the new meta game will make a huge difference in how our players enjoy the game. At the same time we continue working hard to develop the last remaining feature updates on our roadmap towards the scale-up phase.” says Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder of Nitro Games Oyj.

With this new update, the game now has a completely new meta game layer, consisting of an entirely new progression system for the hero characters, a new seasonal Battle Pass system, completely revised in-game store and various other smaller new features, such as boosters that give the players an edge in the heat of the battle.