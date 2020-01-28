Heroes of Warland soft launch expanded

Nitro Games introduces the biggest expansion so far, with a new big update to the game and expanding the soft-launch to new markets.
Nitro Games introduce the biggest update so far to Heroes of Warland, expanding the game with a whole new meta game. Also, the game testing has been expanded to new markets, such as Canada, UK, Brazil and Mexico. As communicated earlier, Nitro Games has been working on a roadmap of updates to the game and this roadmap is now nearing the completion during the first half of 2020.
“I’m really excited about this new update and happy to expand the soft-launch to new markets. I believe the new meta game will make a huge difference in how our players enjoy the game. At the same time we continue working hard to develop the last remaining feature updates on our roadmap towards the scale-up phase.” says Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder of Nitro Games Oyj.
With this new update, the game now has a completely new meta game layer, consisting of an entirely new progression system for the hero characters, a new seasonal Battle Pass system, completely revised in-game store and various other smaller new features, such as boosters that give the players an edge in the heat of the battle.
“With this new update, we are seeking to improve the long-term retention and monetization of the game. As a next step, we are looking to finalize our roadmap of updates by shifting our focus to polishing the core gameplay.” concludes Jussi Tähtinen.
Moving forward, the execution of the roadmap for Heroes of Warland continues with delivering more updates and opening more markets. The plan is to expand the game step-by-step towards the scale-up phase in the western markets. Parallel to this, Nitro Games is working together with Netmarble EMEA in preparing the game for the soft-launch in the MEA region.
